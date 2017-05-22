Letters to the Editor

Donald Trump was at least honest about a couple of points. In his book, about himself, he describes himself as a great illusionist. Saying he sells people the illusion they want to believe. Also he was truthful when he said he could shoot someone and his supporters would still vote for him.

The list of atrocities is so long, it's hard to know where to begin. His latest move, firing James Comey is right out of Richard Nixon's book. If he has nothing to hide, he would welcome an investigation to put an end to the Russian debacle. Where are his taxes? We do not know who he owes money to, whose payroll he is on and how his decisions as president affect his personal wealth. The person who will benefit the most from Mr Trump's presidency will be Donald Trump and his fellow billionaires.

In the famous Frost/Nixon interviews, when asked about the Watergate break in, Nixon replied, "It's not illegal if the President does it." History is repeating itself.

"If you repeat a lie often enough, people will believe it and you will even come to believe it yourself." --Joseph Goebbels

Tim DeVries

Hudson

Thank you, Hudson teachers

My last child of three is graduating this year, and I want to say how deeply our family appreciates the incredible, inspiring, life-changing teachers who have taught our children. First, at St. Patrick's School—and I know of just as amazing teachers in all the public middle and elementary schools, such as Chris Cameron—these dedicated instructors helped prepare my children for the world and I want to give a special shout out to Rick Dubois, Mary Seyer, Tim DeJardin, and the late great, Mr. Jim Margeneau for their encouragement, love, and challenge of my son.

At the high school, there are so many who made special impacts on our young adults, but I just have to specially thank the awesome English teachers, particularly Kim Benke, Susan Anderson, Laurie Harmon, and Nikki Benson; the outstanding music teachers, Andy Haase, Kari Heisler, and Jodelle Krause, and in dance, Molly Dado; in art, who cannot mention Mary Muchlinski? (among others); in science and math, Vickie McLaughlin, Amy Petermeier, John Oman; in social studies, Robert Smith, Luke Chaffee, Matthew Freidl, and Jason Swavely; Spanish teacher Lauren Miller who set up a tutoring arrangements for my son with a Honduran child; coach John Knutson (and daughter Allie); counselors Elizabeth Smith, John Dornfield, and Lori Rossini; and also the special education teachers with whom I subbed—extraordinary!

These are just the teachers who come immediately to mind for me, and how about for you and your children? There are so many whom I did not mention, but I thank you still. And I ask all to make the effort to thank our teachers and to consider how much they give to us daily in a very difficult and sometimes trying profession. They deserve such more respect and appreciation.

Thank you from the Matayas more than I can ever express.

Marybeth Lorbiecki Mataya

Hudson

Thank you, Hudson

Big Brothers Big Sisters of St. Croix Valley would like to extend a huge measure of appreciation to the Hudson community and Hudson Bowling Center for its support of our annual "Bowl for Kids' Sake" event.

With full lanes of bowling teams, generous sponsors and tables of prizes, we were able to conduct a fun-filled event for participants. Raising $28,568 will enable us to provide life-changing services to families in the Hudson area.

We would like to thank our generous sponsors who help us serve children facing adversity in the community: event sponsor Kristo Orthodontics, Showtime Entertainment, Hudson Bagel and Coffee, Loffler, D&J Quality Sourcing, Citizens State Bank, Edina Realty, First National Community Bank, Engraver's Connection, River Heights Endodontics, Royal Credit Union, MidWestOne Bank, WESTconsin Credit Union, Nor-Lake, Uline, Wisconsin Lift Truck Corp and Xcel Energy.

Thank you so much to our Hawaiian-clad bowling teams who brought the fun! Thank you to the committee and all the volunteers that helped make this event so successful. Thank you to Pizza Hut for generously supplying food for three shifts of bowlers.

Finally, a special thank you to John Knutson who not only was the highest individual fundraiser, but also helped organize the first annual "Raider's Cup" competition, which collectively raised $980 for children in need! HHS boys tennis team led the way, with girls tennis and Hudson football teams also participating.

We are all involved because mentoring works. In fact, after meeting for only one hour per week for one year, our "littles" are 52 percent less likely to skip school and 90 percent more likely to feel better about themselves after meeting with their "Big Brother" or "Big Sister." The support of the Hudson community enables us to help change the trajectory of a child's life for the better, forever. Thank you!

For more information, please visit www.bbbsnw.org.

Heidi Herron

Regional Director of Community Development

Katie Pierce

Events Coordinator

Big Brothers Big Sisters NWWI — St. Croix Valley Branch

St. Croix and Pierce Counties

Wishes principal Mitchell well

Although my first reaction at the surprise news of Hudson Middle School Principal Ann Mitchell's resignation last week was shock and disappointment, I realize that everything has a time and season.

Principal Mitchell's dedication to the students of the Hudson School District over the past decade has left us with a higher standard for not only our children, but ourselves and our future. Her passion and talent for inspiring students to challenge themselves to be more than they thought they could be, has been nothing short of motivational over the years.

Although we will greatly miss her contribution to our children and to this community, I am confident that another community of students will benefit immensely from her enthusiasm for education and her drive for excellence.

Debbie Alms

Hudson

Supporting our troops

Ryancare/Trumpcare/Republicare/Obamacare 2.0, whatever you want to call it, stands to strip 7 million veterans of tax credits and place too many of them in high risk pools by classifying post-traumatic stress disorder as a "pre-existing condition." They will be priced out of healthcare for themselves and their family. While it is true that they cannot be denied coverage, insurance companies will be able to charge them higher premiums with no legal limit on that cost. Additionally, historically, those with "preexisting conditions" not only pay significantly more but get less coverage as insurance companies make every effort to limit their liability. This bill, like Obamacare, was written to ensure that insurance companies profit to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars to the detriment of the American public.

I'm beginning to think that there is a special place not in Heaven for those who celebrate and brag about our troops for social and political capital or to get votes but then leave those men and women, their spouses and children, hanging when it matters most. For those of us who have family and loved ones who have fought and died for our country, for those of us who know and love veterans, may we think of them the next time our politicians, Rep. Sean Duffy and Sen. Ron Johnson, try to politicize our men and women in uniform, those whom they betrayed when they voted to yes to this disastrous healthcare bill.

Sarah Yacoub

Hudson

Is Duffy in hiding?

Has anyone seen Rep. Sean Duffy? Is he in hiding?

Even though he prides himself in his many townhall meetings and the U.S. Congress has been on recess for 11 days, Sean Duffy has scheduled no meetings and won't respond to emails. This is right after he and fellow Republicans passed a very huge health care bill that, if made law, would impact negatively thousands of his constituents.

In fairness, only 20 of the 217 Republicans that voted for the health care reform have held townhall meetings. Are they afraid of their constituents or don't they know what is in the bill? Has he even read the bill? Does he know that it will gut Medicaid? Does he even realize that the Affordable Care Act had provisions for Medicare that will be cut and will threaten its existence? This after candidate Trump pledged never to cut Medicare.

In contrast to Duffy, Rep. Ron Kind has held several townhall meetings recently. He held one of those in River Falls while our congressman is a "No Show Duffy." This makes us all ponder, "Why oh why was Hudson ever gerrymandered into Duffy`s 7th Congressional District?"

We desperately need a congressman we can hear from and that will respond to us. We need someone we can get answers from like Ron Kind.

Richard Hagen

Hudson

Defend environmental regulations

The Trump Environmental Protection Agency seems hell-bent on totally subverting its stated mission. Trump has placed at the EPA's head Scott Pruitt, a man beholden to polluting energy interests, who has no apparent respect for the science that warns us of impending global climate disaster.

We urgently need to let our elected representatives know unequivocally that we expect them to defend environmental regulations that protect us.

Major polls by Gallup, the Pew Research Center and others reveal strong public support for a clean environment and the deep unpopularity of Trump's environmental policies.

It's also important to financially support environmental organizations such as the Natural Resources Defense Council and the League of Conservation Voters, whose lawsuits may be decisive in putting the brakes on the worst destruction.

Protection of the environment is not, and should not be, a political issue. Just this past week, for example, three Republican Senators, Susan Collins, Lindsey Graham, and John McCain, joined Democrats to block in a 51-49 vote the repeal of the so-called "methane rule," an Obama-era regulation capping the amount of climate-warming methane that oil and gas companies operating on public lands can pump into the atmosphere.

The fact that none of these three Republican Senators are major recipients of oil and gas industry campaign donations should tell us all we need to know about climate change denial: It's not about politics, it's about money.

Jerry Taylor of the Washington-based Niskanen Center, a libertarian climate activist, pointed out on the May 7 public radio program "On the Media" that McCain's 2008 GOP platform was tougher on climate change than Obama's Democratic platform in 2012. Ideology can change, and Republicans must join with Democrats to preserve a livable planet for those who come after us.

Thomas R. Smith

River Falls

Loyalty: to the party or the Republic?

Neither Mitch McConnell nor Paul Ryan thinks that a special prosecutor is needed in the Trump/Russia investigation.

Why are they so intent on protecting the President and his administration?

The firing of James Comey and the lies that surround President Trump, Vice-President Pence, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Kellyanne Conway, Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Sanders have told about the incident are all so very incredible and misleading.

What is this President and his administration hiding in the Russian investigation?

It's time Mitch McConnell, Paul Ryan and the Republicans in Congress stand up and do their jobs and agree to appoint a special prosecutor so Americans can finally get the truth. Are their loyalties pledged to the party or the Republic?

Faye Schlemmer

Hudson