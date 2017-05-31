Letters to the Editor

A number of news articles and social media posts claim that pregnancy, sexual assault and domestic violence could be considered "pre-existing conditions." Per some lengthy reviews of the House bill by CBS News, USA Today, and the Kaiser Foundation — they have all concluded that the bill doesn't specifically refer to any of these things, and some of the headlines suggesting that it does are misleading.

The latest House Bill offers lesser protections than the Affordable Care Act, but it doesn't allow insurers to deny coverage to someone with a health condition.

The bill does put the spending control back in the hands of the individual states rather than mandates at the Federal level. The proposed bill does allow insurance companies to charge more for those people who discontinued their insurance coverage, but only for one year.

Insurers have generally considered conditions treated within three months of the start of coverage to be pre-existing, per health care industry consultant Robert Laszewski. Basically waiting to get insurance until you get sick is going to cost you more in premium coverage — but that is your risk to take.

There are enough "real" issues with our healthcare system that I do not think distorting the facts helps in constructively solving those problems.

David Schuelke

Hudson

Quite the opposite

TO THE EDITOR

I would like to go a little deeper on Keith Rodli's very informative column ("Bread Baking: A piece of peace.") in which he explained "Legal Weeds" (judicial review) and how it relates to President Trump's executive orders (EO).

Many question how the plaintiffs managed to find a "friendly" judge and a "friendly" appeals court. I don't believe even one federal judge ruled the EOs to be legal and constitutional. Why? Could one word explain this? Maybe.

Judge-shopping. As someone who retired from the Federal Court (or U.S. District Court), I can assure you this is attempted. Assignments are supposed to be done randomly. I have no knowledge of this occurring, but I am not that naïve to think it never happened.

In the case of the EO, circumstances needed to be arranged so that the preferred federal court would have jurisdiction over the lawsuit. So the attorneys look around the U.S. to find the judge(s) that would align with the cause. Because they wanted the 9th Circuit (or 4th Circuit) Court of Appeals to handle the expected appeal, they also had to find the trial court which was under the preferred circuit.

A simpler explanation could be that even though our judiciary has taken an oath to be impartial, our courts are loaded with activist judges and justices who are making law instead of interpreting law. So it wouldn't matter where they ended up.

Of course there is only one Supreme Court. If appealed, and if accepted, it will be its sworn duty to decide if these executive orders are legal under the U.S. Constitution. Although we have always understood the three branches of government were to be separate but equal, the judiciary, according to the founders, was to be the most harmless and helpless. Time has proved the opposite.

Pat Sabin

Hudson

Juvenile justice

TO THE EDITOR

It's refreshing to see so many within the local criminal justice system support returning 17-year-old offenders to the juvenile justice system. The brains of these individuals have not yet fully developed, meaning they are still in the process of learning and growing. Statistics, common sense and life experience tell us that putting all 17-year-old offenders into the adult justice system makes them worse and sets them up for a life of antisocial behavior and crime.

Historically, our District Attorney has been on the other side of this issue, strongly supporting throwing all 17-year old offenders into the adult criminal justice system. Currently, our District Attorney's Office makes a concerted effort to send these offenders through the Diversion Program, thereby keeping them out of the adult system. While the gesture is appreciated and arguably a step in the right direction, it still presents major problems: diversion is not a fix-all solution and even sends a dangerous message that the crime wasn't actually that bad or serious.

Teenagers learn from consequences. While impulsive and prone to bad decision making, they are not categorically stupid. Sending a 17-year-old through diversion for serious crimes sets up the young person to repeat the behavior a few months later as an adult not fully ready for or expecting the substantially more serious consequences. As any parent can tell you, talking at and or wagging a finger doesn't result in lessons learned. We need a structured juvenile justice program where the consequences fit the crime within the context and world of the juvenile. We need a structured juvenile justice system where we can throw the proverbial book at offenders and send a strong message but do so in a way that doesn't ruin the rest of their lives and with a focus on rehabilitation.

Sarah Yacoub

Hudson

Misrepresentation

TO THE EDITOR

The word that sends shivers down an elected official's back and chills them to their bones. The word is quite simple with only a few possible meanings.

According to the dictionary the word means, to represent incorrectly or to represent in an unsatisfactory manner. It also means distort, falsify, belie, and share the sense of presenting information in a way that does not accord with the truth.

There seems to be an awful lot of misrepresentation throughout the 7th congressional district. Our current Congressman Sean Duffy continually tells the news and media about how great his district is being operated. Let's look at some facts.

Congressman Duffy's district has the most people on Medicare and Badger care insurance. His district also has the highest unemployment throughout the state, the public schools in the northern part of his district are desperate for funding. Another big mark against his good job is the drug abuse is running wild with a major lack of drug treatment centers.

Congressman Duffy needs to represent the people in this state. No more lies, no more distorting facts and no more falsifying facts. Wisconsin is sinking real fast. If you are not capable of steering the ship somebody else will. We need honesty, not misrepresentation Congressman.

Mark Struble

Star Prairie

Think about it

TO THE EDITOR

We are all subject to news of terrorism and if we aren't experiencing diversity in our everyday life, we see it in the media. Our country used to be proud of being a "melting pot," with cultural richness of foods and festivals from all different countries. If we really think about it, we are all descendents of immigrants. Whereas our ancestors were mostly from Europe, we now are experiencing immigrants from Asia, South America and Africa.

We worry about the unknown―people who look and sound different, we think might take our jobs, or even might endanger us. Because we are unsure, we shy away and don't seek to get to know them. As a result, we become even more afraid of them. Never mind that they are persons, fathers, mothers, grandparents. Never mind that they have family values and moral convictions. Never mind that they have skills and education. Never mind that they came to this country for the same reason that our ancestors did.

The reality is that many offer skills that greatly benefit our society. Others do jobs that employers find hard to fill. Some have high level skills, but need to retrain to use what they were trained for. For example, I know two nurses from Africa that are required to work as CNAs until they receive an American RN degree. These people accept low-paying jobs in order to seek a better life in this country. There is a rumor that immigrants receive Social Security benefits when, in fact, they pay taxes without receiving benefits. Our country takes in over $1 billion a year in taxes from immigrants. That money helps extend the life of the social security fund for the rest of us.

We need to work side-by-side with someone from a different nationality to build understanding. We need to realize that most immigrants share the same thoughts, feelings and concerns that we do. They want a good life for their children. They want to raise children who will positively contribute to society.

Yes, we need to weed out criminals and terrorists―just as we need to do with anyone else living in this country. There actually is a lower crime rate among immigrants than there is with the whole of the country. Yes, there are terrorists, but there are extremists in any group.

Unfortunately we tend to label the rest of the group by the behavior of the extremist. In addition, there are far more domestic terrorists than international terrorists.

I am thankful for the "new" immigrants that work in our nursing homes, work to protect us in police departments and in the military, raise organic produce in their gardens, and get us to and from the airport, etc.

Yes, there needs to be immigration reform and yes, immigrants need to go through the proper channels, but let's be more accepting of those who appear to be different. Imagine yourself in a Middle Eastern, African, or Latin American country. How would you like to be treated? Imagine yourself being the only white, Anglo-saxon person on a city bus. How would you like to be treated? Think about it.

Kay Brooks, New Richmond

Cheryl Boettcher, New Richmond

Barb Arnst, New Richmond

Carol Jones, town of Erin Prairie

Rhonda Zontelli, Amery

Liz Peterson, town of Erin Prairie