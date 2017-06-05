Letters to the Editor for June 1, 2017

We are truly fortunate to live in a community where local businesses give back to the community in the generous manner that they do! There are countless organizations that seek contributions from businesses, yet time and time again they open their pocket and give charitably. It was wonderful to shop locally and give back to them while helping to raise money for this year's Relay for Life.

The Relay for Life is on June 23 at LakeFront Park and the theme is "Rocking For a Cure." The event starts at 4 and continues to midnight and will be filled with activities for everyone. Together we can unite in our efforts to raise money for fighting a disease that has had an impact on far too many for far too long!

Cheryl Klanderman

Heidi Fett

Wendy Fritz

Pam Hirsch

Beth Johnson

Emily Jones

Lisa Larson

Reality Television

TO THE EDITOR

Turn on your television, you find all sorts of "reality" shows; entertainment that is supposed to make us believe that people actually live like that or people actually act like that. Truth be told reality television is just a way to get cheap entertainment to take your mind off of everyday events or maybe sometimes it is a bandage that makes our lives seem not so bad. No matter what the reason people choose to watch this nonsense, there needs to be a reminder that these people, places and things are not real.

Now, with that being said, why is it that in the past five years there are more and more of these shows appearing? I believe that these shows are put into place so that we are distracted from the world around us. It's much easier to talk TV around the water cooler at work then to talk about political happenings or a missing child. It's much easier for the Senate or Congress to pass a bill if we are not paying attention. Our very own Congressman Sean Duffy is a former "reality" alumni and was taught how to fool people into believing persuasive acting. This is not reality television Congressman Duffy. This is our real world not your real world. I am suggesting that people turn off the phony shows and start watching the terrible acting that is happening now in Congress. It will be then that you will see how bad these characters are.

Mark Struble

Star Prairie

Government funded by crime

TO THE EDITOR

A leader in our justice system, whom I respect too much to name, recently said that government is funded by crime. While I can't say whether the comment was an endorsement of the practice, the matter-of-fact tone with which it was delivered felt about as controversial as saying that grass is green.

Crime funding government is abhorrently bad public policy. For one, it is fiscally moronic: it costs $70 a day to incarcerate someone. So, if you incarcerate someone for not paying the fines they never had a prayer's chance of paying in the first place, taxpayers lose even more.

Second, it is a system by which the government bets against its people and our children. Meaning, those running the criminal justice system don't want crime to stop and need high recidivism rates because more "criminals" means more money for them. Rather than work towards a goal of reducing crime and correspondingly the size of our local justice system for the benefit of our community, the goal becomes more police, bigger jails, fancier courthouses, more attorneys, more judges. They need a high supply of criminals to sustain the status quo and satisfy their demand for more money.

Third, it makes for counterintuitive laws. No person who is part of the establishment is going to advocate for legalized marijuana because marijuana cases are their cash cow. Never mind marijuana has been shown to successfully get people off of opiates and methamphetamine; never mind it causes less harm than alcohol, is safer than the go-to prescription drugs, and works wonders for persons with PTSD, anxiety, insomnia, pain management, nausea among cancer patients, epileptic seizures and cerebral palsy, they need more "criminals."

Shouldn't the justice system work for the benefit of the community and not for the profit of government?

Sarah Yacoub

Hudson