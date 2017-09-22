Ruth and Nyles Ellefson Hunter Hill Road Hudson

Hudson Mayor calls for inclusion resolution

TO THE EDITOR

The mayor of Hudson recently sent the inclusion resolution to the Public Safety Committee, Finance Committee and Plan Commission to review the language. Just before he did that he was quoted as saying "This room is not very diverse, this council is not very diverse so we really don't appreciate perhaps the people who are discriminated against."

So what does this all mean?

Definition of inclusion:The act of including: The state of being included. etc. 2, 3, and 4 definitions

Definition of diverse:

• Differing from one another: unlike people with diverse interests.

• Composed of distinct or unlike elements or qualities a diverse population.

When or where did the elected mayor get his authority to govern the people of Hudson by proposing inclusion and calling his community not diverse? Is there is something else underlining here?

The Hudson community is made up of diverse persons. Everyone in the city is under the laws that governs them. To belittle people by name calling and forcing people to act or accept ideas is totally in conflict of how the natural and moral laws are set in this country. Our laws were put forth by our founders fathers which included everyone! Read the Constitution of the United States, starting with "We the People of the U. S., in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, etc."

The main theme of the Declaration of Independence reads as follows: We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed, by their Creator, with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness." When a government fails to protect those rights, it is not only the right, but also the duty of the people to overthrow that government.

A good read is The Republic by Plato. (380 BC) For Plato and Socrates, justice is fulfilling one's appropriate role, and consequently giving to the city what is owed. They thus proceed to search for the four cardinal excellences (virtues) of wisdom, courage, temperance and justice.

Conclusion: Dear Mayor, please return to doing what the mayor and councils are elected to do.

The mayor's role is similar to that of a city administrator. Leave policing/laws already in place to the law enforcement who are trying to do their jobs. Be a mayor and councils of justice by reason. And for all people in the St. Croix River Valley remember, respect for the human person!

Patricia Swanson

Citizen of St. Croix River Valley

Who's this "Nobody?"

TO THE EDITOR

As one drives around or reads any articles the number one ads are "Help Wanted." Businesses are starting to close because of lack of labor. But, the word is "nobody" wants to work.

Who is this "nobody" they are referring to? I think it is just easier to say "nobody" wants to work then to face the real problem. I think before someone has the right to say "nobody" wants to work, they should have to do research and get a list of these "nobodies" and find out why they aren't working.

I had a conversation with one of my suppliers this morning saying he is so short of help, he wishes instead of a wall they would build a bridge to get more labor to fill the job openings.

Tony R. Huppert

Spring Valley