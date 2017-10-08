Letters: Adult bullying tactics; More state news, please

When is Congress going to stop this ridiculous spending or is the Republican-controlled Congress going to sit back and let this President bankrupt the U.S.? On top of this outrageous spending the new tax plan so far will again benefit the wealthy, Wall Street banks and not the middle class.

Faye Schlemmer

Hudson

Adult bullying tactics

TO THE EDITOR

Who said this? "In the beginning the organizer's first job is to create the issues or problems."

"'Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it.' Cut off the support network and isolate the target from sympathy. Go after people and not institutions; people hurt faster than institutions."

"'Ridicule is man's most potent weapon.' There is no defense. It's irrational. It's infuriating. It also works as a key pressure point to force the enemy into concessions."

Doesn't sound very loving or inclusive, does it? These are quotes from Saul Alinsky's 12 Rules for Radicals.

According to an online blog of Psychology Today, there are five common types of adult bullying. One of them is verbal bullying; another one is passive/aggressive covert bullying. A recent letter to the editor used both of these adult bullying tactics, along with others. These adult bullies never debate with reason and logic; they make it personal because they can't debate reasonably, logically and with facts. They only debate based on emotion or feelings.

If I were to say "...we can know them by their limp." Would you think I was threatening violence? If I were to take a picture of your vehicle and license plate and post it on my Facebook page inviting hateful, harassing and intimidating comments, would you consider that bullying? These child bullies are simply repackaged in adult bodies. Have you ever heard the word "truth" mentioned by adult bullies? Our United States Constitution is being attacked like never before. All it takes for our country to go the way of tyranny is for good people to do nothing. The above represents what some of the so-called inclusion group have said or done and continue to do.

"If the freedom of speech is taken away then dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep to the slaughter." ~ George Washington

For more on the exclusionary tactics of the so-called inclusion resolution, go to www.citizensforthestcroixvalley.com to read the open records documents from a River Falls City Council member. More open records documents will be posted as they are received.

Darla Meyers

Hudson

More state news, please

TO THE EDITOR

I'd like to commend the Star Observer for its increased content, especially the guest columnists which are adding local interest and coverage to the newspaper. I especially liked the column by Dr. Jackie Brux.

Many of us need an in depth assessment of issues in Washington D.C. and elsewhere that affect our daily lives. Along this line I would really appreciate coverage from our state capitol. We are kept in the dark about what our own legislature is doing and because so many laws are passed without proper public hearings or sneaked through in the dead of night, it would be doing the public a tremendous service to be able to read an independent column about our state government.

Please consider buying one or more columns from a Madison newspaper.

LaVonne McCombie

Hudson