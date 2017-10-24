Bols accusations use words like "actively bullies and harasses," saying "this group has successfully intimidated many of our citizen groups into silent compliance," which is simply not true! (However, it didn't seem to bother him to publicly name a group supporter, stating she "frequently shares her words of fear and cultural exclusion.") He accuses and labels, but doesn't like it when someone disagrees with him. This group came together from many churches and civic organizations, learning that Hudson had been "asked" to resettle unvetted Syrian refugees, not knowing if they were members of ISIS, Al Qaida or other militia, but that NO CHRISTIANS have been admitted to the U.S. (Did America provide refuge for Hitler's gestapos?)

If Bol had read the Quran as I have, he'd know that ALL MUSLIMS pledge to "kill the Infidels." That's you and me, folks! Bol says to check out the website, I encourage you to do that and discover what this group truthfully does! When he accuses them of "rallying" when world religions are taught at the middle school, he again distorts the truth and misinforms; the issue was that someone was actually teaching that Muslims/Sharia law are good and Americans should embrace them!

It's good to "vent," but let's do it truthfully!

Meredith Berg

Hudson

Regarding last week's letter

Regarding the letter to the Editor "How afraid are we."

I am thankful to "Citizens For The St. Croix Valley" for looking beyond what sounds good. Just because someone disagrees does not mean they are frightened.

As stated before, there are already laws that protect the residents of Hudson of all races and religions.

There seems to be an underlying motive/agenda to push the residents of Hudson to publicly declare that it is an inclusive city.

Thank you for pointing out the website www.citizensforthestcroixvalley.com. It is a good site to get educated based on facts.

God's Blessings

Joan Bruski

Houlton

Wine tasting to fight opioid use? Ironic

Am I the only one, or does anyone else see the contradiction in hosting a wine tasting fundraiser that focuses on opioid and prescription drug misuse? See Hudson Star Observer Oct. 12 issue.

The last time I heard, chemical dependency includes ALL chemicals, including alcohol. Is this the example we want to show our young people?

Sounds like" telling them to do as I say, not as I do." Surely there is a better way to raise funds for this important issue. Some food for thought.

Eileen Glasspoole

Hudson

'War on the EPA' is alarming

On Oct. 11, the PBS program Frontline aired "War on the EPA," an alarming documentary focusing on Trump appointee Scott Pruitt¹s ties to the big oil and coal industries and how he has acted to further their interests as Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.

The day before PBS ran this program, Pruitt had announced the repeal of President Obama's Clean Power Plan, which nudged states toward curbing greenhouse gas emissions from coal-burning power plants over the next two decades.

In his brief tenure as EPA head, Pruitt has repealed or blocked many other common-sense regulatory measures protecting public health, such as banning chlorpyrifos, a pesticide shown to damage the brains of fetuses and infants. Chlorpyrifos is manufactured by Dow, and Pruitt vetoed the ban after a private meeting with Dow's CEO.

In a Pulitzer PrizE winning series, New York Times investigative reporter Eric Lipton has publicly exposed Pruitt's beholdenness to polluters, unearthing emails from Devon Energy in Pruitt's home state of Oklahoma with wording Pruitt used verbatim in his protests against EPA rulings.

A climate change denier, Pruitt has obstructed attempts to move our country away from dependence on dirty, polluting energy sources toward renewables. As Attorney General of Oklahoma, he sued the EPA fully 14 times to kill regulations that keep America's environment and citizens safe.

Pruitt was also instrumental in organizing Republican attorneys general in other states to fight the change to clean, renewable energy. Eric Lipton, attending one of their gatherings, reported seeing fossil fuel lobbyists openly writing checks to the AGs.

Our Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, another climate change denier, voted to approve the deeply corrupt Pruitt, again demonstrating his bad judgment and enabling what journalist Jane Mayer calls "the triumph of the anti-environmental movement" in the Trump administration.

Thomas R. Smith

River Falls

1,000 days crucial to child development

Wisconsin's laws do not protect unborn babies and or infants/small children from exposure to the chronic stress that comes with emotional and verbal abuse. Unless abusers are putting their victims in the hospital, our current laws do not give domestic abuse survivors the protection they need to protect themselves and their children.

We need state legislators to care and be willing to do something about it. From an economical standpoint, we lose quite a bit of money to the fallout effects of early childhood trauma: failure to thrive in school, drug use, anti-social behavior, personality disorders, and failure to become a healthy functioning tax-paying member of society. Given repetition through the cycle of abuse and it's a self perpetuating cycle absent any intervention.

From a decency standpoint, we tell and expect domestic abuse victims to leave and to protect their children. I can tell you from personal experience that the lack of protection as afforded by the law in Wisconsin makes it very hard and scary to leave. The fact that we have a GAL system, where persons who are not experts in child psychology or domestic abuse are looked to for decisions on custody; too often children/infants get sent back into an abusive home. Domestic abuse victims commonly explain that they stay because they can better protect their children in the home than out. Either way the kids are irreparably harmed in their exposure to the abuse.

Sarah Yacoub

Hudson

Please consider your sources

I am in my 30th year as a university academic, currently supervising students as they write their doctoral dissertations. They are required to prioritize the use of primary sources in their research. For example, if you are studying what the Christian faith says about how we are to treat strangers, a letter or document written by someone who participated in the events of the early Christian era would be considered primary sources.

Objective and serious researchers use primary sources as the raw evidence to analyze and interpret the past. They may subsequently publish secondary sources - often scholarly articles or books - that explain their interpretation. So when you write a research paper, you are creating a secondary source based upon your own analysis of primary source material. An opinion, contrary-wise, is an idea or perspective or judgment about something that is not necessarily based upon empirical knowledge or fact.

For the voices in our community who have, continue, or are thinking of speaking about Hudson welcoming and including strangers in our midst, I commend the following primary sources (These are from the Christian scriptures — similar writings from the Jewish and Islamic scriptures can also be found) to guide both your research as well as your development of a letter to the editor as a secondary source:

Deuteronomy 10:19, Leviticus 19:34, Matthew 25:40, Romans 13:8, Luke 10:27, Hebrews 13:1,

Colossians 3:11, Matthew 25: 35, Romans 12:13. There are more, so enjoy your research. And before writing your letters, please consider your sources. Thank you!

Elizabeth A. Bruch, Ph.D.

Hudson