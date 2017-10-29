There is a lot of gossiping going on, rumors abound and bullying. As far as I know there isn't any physical abuse, but verbal, mental and emotional abuse can be the norm rather than the exception.

Some residents are asked to not sit in the lobby because it upsets other residents. Conversations are censored. If a person walks through hallways, they are accused of listening at doors. This is to the point that others believe it, even though no person has ever been seen doing it. They are paranoid, thinking others are talking about them, when it is their voices that echo the hallways talking about others.

The worst is the accusations that are screamed out to the point of harassment. They make you feel unclean, bring one to tears, or make you physically ill. They are angry and it causes more anger. They have a mob mentality. Rather than have a thought of their own, they join in with a leader and cause another life to be destroyed. Bullying is rampant at all ages. It's not just for kids anymore.

I have been warned there will be adverse consequences for writing this, but nothing bad should come from the truth.

Editor's note: The author wrote the above portion in 2014, but never sent it in. The portion below is from 2017.

I wrote this in 2014 but it hasn't changed and has gotten worse in 2017.

When kids complain their brother or sister are looking at them, do you move the furniture out?

Well, here at senior housing a few people complained they were being looked at when entering or leaving the building; the executive director moved furniture out of the lobby so people can't visit. Board of directors was brought in. Last I heard, a policy to limit visiting in the lobby to one hour a day. Who will be hired to be the lobby police?

With all the tragedies going on in the United States, we are worried we're being looked at? The board meeting became chaotic, screaming, etc. etc. Completely out of order. It seemed inappropriate and underhanded.

Patricia Phillips

Hudson

Media is a powerful tool to reach the community

TO THE EDITOR

We are writing to express our appreciation to RiverTown Multimedia for working with Healthier Together — Pierce County and St. Croix County to raise awareness about the key health issues in our communities. RiverTown Multimedia publishes four newspapers that span a two-county area and have a long history of running stories about health issues in the community. This past year, RiverTown reached out to Healthier Together — Pierce County and St. Croix County with a wonderful idea for a series of advertisements and stories to spark a community conversation about the three health priorities identified in the recent 2017 — 2019 Community Needs Assessment: Alcohol Abuse, Mental Health, and Overweight/Obesity.

The campaign kicked off in March 2017 with a "Let's Talk" full page ad at no cost and in a location that could not be missed, appearing on the outside back page of the news section of each of the four area RiverTown papers. Following the initial advertisement, a "Let's Talk" advertisement appeared in the RiverTown papers for each of the health priority topics at approximately two-week intervals. The plans for the entire series of in-depth stories spanned through Fall 2017 and was created in collaboration with Healthier Together Coalition Action Teams. The series not only showed repeated coverage of the role of prevention, but it clearly demonstrated a deep desire to understand the issues and create a greater awareness in the community.

Media is a powerful tool with the ability to reach our community in a way that simply would not be possible without the commitment of RiverTown Multimedia. In recognition of this commitment, RiverTown Multimedia received the 2017 Wisconsin Public Health Association (WPHA) Media Award.

Thank you RiverTown Multimedia. We look forward to your continued partnership.

Healthier Together — Pierce County and St. Croix County

To Hudson City Council

TO THE EDITOR

I am writing to you today on behalf of the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber to ask you to support the resolution that has been introduced to endorse and implement an inclusion statement and plan within the city limits of the City of Hudson.

The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce, which represents more than 500 LGBT-owned and allied businesses and organizations from around the state, works every day to ensure we are building a business community that is fully-inclusive of all people.

According to recent studies by the Williams Institute at UCLA, consumers — both LGBT and allied — are seeking to support businesses that share a common value set and will go out of their way to search for those businesses and organizations. The same can be said when it comes to LGBT and allied individuals searching for communities to live in, raise a family, and own a business.

This simple statement by the Hudson City Council is an important step forward that helps position Hudson as a welcoming and inclusive community that will support all its people. In a global economy where people can go anywhere for a job, we should be working day and night to build communities that people want to live in and work.

On behalf of all of our business members, ranging from large multinational companies to ma-and-ma and pa-and-pa shops, we urge you to quickly adopt this resolution and join us in building a statewide community that values and welcomes all. Only then can we really grow Wisconsin's business community. We hope that Hudson will join us on the forefront of this. We hope that other Hudson area businesses will join us in calling for adoption of this resolution.

Jason Rae

President & CEO

Wisconsin LGBT Chamber

Protesting too much

TO THE EDITOR

Shakespeare wrote: The lady doth protest too much, methinks. Those words came to mind while reading a recent letter to the editor. What was the writer protesting too much, methinks?

Open government, freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, freedom of religion and Constitutional rights. Why would someone be against open government and open records as provided by Wisconsin State Statutes 19.31-19.39, unless they didn't want something made public?

In one of the open records documents, a leader of the inclusion resolution group encouraged parents to bring their teenagers to the Hudson Common Council meeting where the inclusion resolution (aka Exclusion Resolution) would be discussed. He stated: "...This will be the best civics lesson for a young mind to witness. ..." Maybe he was expecting a revisionist civics lesson that excluded those seeking to protect Constitutional rights.

Recent and past Hudson Common Council videos show triggered individuals using the Council chambers as safe spaces where they can publicly itemize their grievances and expected entitlements, real or perceived. This is exactly what the Hudson Common Council should expect at every meeting if they pass the inclusion resolution—a bi-weekly parade of grievances that individuals expect the Council to police.

Gone is the feigned, well-choreographed façade of affability, being replaced by angry, intolerant individuals whose intent appears to be to usurp citizens' Constitutional rights. The female high schoolers who spoke seem to be strong in their female empowerment, but the question remains — Are you or aren't you strong? Take a self-defense course, a Women on Target course, a karate course, a logic and rhetoric course and stop running to a government body or confused mentor to vent about your perceived injustices. Show the effeminized adults that are mentoring you that you don't need a safe space or therapy session before the Hudson Common Council to mediate life's challenges. Trying to force someone to like you will not make them like you. The sooner you realize the government is not your psychologist, the sooner you will be a productive taxpayer of the United States. Visit www.citizensforthestcroixvalley for truth.

Darla Myers

Hudson

This is my Girl Scouts

TO THE EDITOR

My Girl Scouts is travel. My Girl Scouts is camping. My Girl Scouts is innovation and risk-taking and leadership.

It's not cookies. It's not crafts. It's not baking or fashion or sheltered.

I have done all of these things through Girl Scouts, but they are not my Girl Scout experience.

I joined Girl Scouts at 6-years-old; now a senior in high school and a Girl Scout Ambassador, I have earned many things. Not just badges and awards, but important life skills and confidence in who I am.

Through Girl Scouts, I have done so much. I have helped to make a difference in my community and impact the future through projects and mentorships. I have travelled to Costa Rica and Switzerland, learning about global citizenship, scouting, and myself in the process. I travelled to Utah and Ohio as a National Delegate for tri-annual National Conventions, am a member of the local council's Board of Directors, and helped found the GSRV Girl Leadership Board.

I'm sure the things I will remember in 15 years about my Girl Scout experience will not be the cookie selling, though I have spent hours doing this. It will not be the badges or projects. It will be the friends I have met and experiences I have had. It will be the way I have learned to impact the world, the places I have experienced, and the way I have pushed myself and problem-solved.

Girl Scouts is the best place for girls, something I have experienced and firmly believe in. Girls deserve a place they can grow, learn, and experience new things; somewhere to teach them about themselves and how to navigate the world confidently as who they are.

And that? That is my Girl Scouts.

Piper Dutton

Hudson

I think we can call it fear

TO THE EDITOR

I attended the meeting on Aug. 7 when the proposed inclusion resolution was presented to the city council. Afterwards, I was handed a four-page leaflet from a known member of Citizens for the St. Croix Valley. My daughter, a minor, who spoke in front of everyone in support of the inclusion resolution was handed one as well and told that she really needed to read it.

This information was spread openly and instills fear. Here are a few quotes from the handout titled "Sodom, Gomorrah and Hudson? What is the Hudson Common Council discussing this evening that is a danger to the community? A proposed resolution...to endorse and implement an inclusion statement and plan...".

"...We are told that, even in marriage itself, there is no difference between men and women, although nature and our very bodies clearly evidence that men and women are not interchangeable at will in forming a family," he said. "Nevertheless, those who do not conform to the official religion, we are warned, place their citizenship in danger...""

"...Rectal sex is dangerous. During rectal intercourse, the rectum becomes a mixing bowl for: saliva and its germs and/or an artificial lubricant: the recipient's own feces; whatever germs, infections or substances the penis has on it, and the seminal fluid of the inserted. ...Unlike heterosexual intercourse—in which sperm cannot penetrate the multilayered vagina and feces are present—rectal intercourse is probably the most sexually efficient way to spread hepatitis B, HIV, syphilis, and a host of other blood-borne diseases..."

Corresponding website addresses found on that leaflet have been omitted here, along with other quotes citing Sharia laws.

Within its "All are welcome" discussion, there's mention of the KKK, pedophiles, sex traffickers and the question of support for a "political system that puts Christians and non-believers into cages and burns them alive" to list only some. I share all this verbatim to make clear that what's driving Citizens for the St. Croix Valley is fear.

I don't want "a political system that throws accused homosexuals off buildings" either, but I would like to see ALL people, no matter their sexual, political or religious beliefs, given the respect we ALL deserve. Let's ALL try to use commonsense, strive for fair-mindedness, and reference trusted and reputable information sources. Please do not lose sight of what an inclusion resolution means because of fear.

Eden Penn

Hudson

Vote 'yes' for inclusion

TO THE EDITOR

I am writing to encourage the Hudson Common Council to vote yes on the inclusion resolution before them. This is why.

Last year, as this community explored the potential for war refugees' resettlement, I tried to understand the backlash coming from people who professed to be Christian. I attended the community listening session in January and witnessed several people who were very agitated, seemingly believing that all Muslims are terrorists.

Readers of this paper see the endless stream of letters professing to educate us on Christianity, the Constitution and promotion of the Citizens for the St. Croix Valley website. I don't doubt that many of these people have done good works in the past. They should be encouraged to continue to learn about the reasons why the framers included freedom of religion in the First Amendment, whether their church leaders agree with their interpretations of the Bible and Quran and engage others who may have a different point of view.

The company that I retired from has adopted inclusion as a central message because welcoming and respecting everyone is essential to success. Inclusion is good business and the right thing to do for Hudson.

As I write this, Former President George W. Bush laments that, "Too often, we judge other groups by their worst examples while judging ourselves by our best intentions, forgetting the image of God we should see in each other."

Please encourage your City representatives to vote in favor of the inclusion resolution. Send the signal to all in our community that we value EVERYONE. It's good for business and for our future. Don't let Hudson be known for bigotry but for our ability to see the image of God in each other.

Kerry Geurkink

Hudson

Citizens is not a hate group

TO THE EDITOR

At several of the Hudson Council Meetings and in letters to the editor, I have heard and read criticisms of Citizens for the St. Croix Valley accusing them of being hateful, intimidating, anti-"whatever,, not welcoming, plus a variety of other adjectives. There is a website (citizensforthestcroixvalley.com) by which concerned citizens can go to see factual updated information regarding local (and some state and national) politics.

The "open records" documents reveal the true motives and sentiments of various groups and political representatives. Readers will see how those who claim to be "inclusive" and "welcoming" actually use demonizing and hateful rhetoric towards those with whom they disagree.

Recently our mission and goals were partially quoted at a council meeting, purposefully omitting important information BEFORE the last goal. I would like to set the record straight by including the mission and goals of Citizens for St. Croix Valley in this letter.

Our mission is to educate, engage, and mobilize citizens of the St. Croix Valley (Western Wisconsin and Eastern Minnesota) through grassroots efforts to affect the security, economic stability, and preservation of the constitutional republic form of government.

Goals:

• To educate ourselves and others on the inalienable rights endowed by our Creator and protected by our Constitution.

• Educate and empower citizens to take action to preserve life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

• Seek out virtuous leaders who support the Constitutional Republic.

• Build a strong activist network that will protect our community from those who seek to destroy our way of life.

"Our way of life" as referenced throughout the goals is our "Constitutional Republic." We are a country of law and order.

I believe that the reader will conclude that this group is NOT a hate group, but one that strives to educate the public and hold elected officials responsible and accountable to "we the people."

Dianne Joachim

New Richmond

There is another side to 'the other side'

TO THE EDITOR

I was born in Brooklyn, New York.

My parents were both from poor immigrant families that had originally come to the U.S. from Ireland and Italy. They, alongside the Jewish immigrants who flooded into this country as Hitler gained power, experienced first-hand what it meant to be an immigrant in a country where there was fear of the other.

My parents made it work, but I am just glad they are not here today to witness the fear of the other that is holding some residents of Hudson back from welcoming the other.

We shouldn't be continuing with this dualistic duel of "I'm right/you're wrong," half-truths and downright wrong so-called "facts" used to bolster arguments.

There needs to be real dialogue about the real issues and the real fears...with the real facts.

As we used to say in my old neighborhood..."if we don't, we ain't goin get nowhere."

Jim Coady

Hudson

Court officials need education on abuse

TO THE EDITOR

I was in court this week and what I heard was appalling. The official did not hear any testimony from either side. This is an abuse case. The young mom and daughter have been abused by the husband/father. They have been victims in the situation and finally got out only to be victimized by the court again.

The official just lectured the couple assuming that they had a family life when they were children of yelling and that was what they were copying now. The woman comes from a very loving home and I have known them for 17 or 18 years. The young mom is one of the sweetest moms I know.

How can the court send this precious little girl into the home of an alcoholic and abuser without anyone there to make sure she is safe. Please tell me why the court did not listen to anything she had to say. I walked out of the courtroom and just wanted to go home and write a letter to the official, and of course that is what I did.

The court officials need to be educated on child and spouse abuse.

Mary York

Menomonie

Abuse victims punished in court

TO THE EDITOR

This last week we witnessed in court an order that a precious little girl not yet in school has to spend every weekend in an unsafe situation with no supervision.

When a young child is vulnerable and cannot call 911 on her own, it is not safe. The court refused to listen to any testimony and would not receive any proof of the situation. The court seemed to have a pre-conceived opinion that it was just a couple that could not get along. This abuse from the legal system has to stop! We tell domestic abuse victims to get out but then the legal system punishes them for it. This was totally disgraceful in our society today! Lord, protect that child!

Darlene Bochman

Menomonie

Classes needed on domestic abuse

TO THE EDITOR

Domestic abuse is all over the map and has increased in the last 10 years. There was a situation of a domestic abuse case in St. Croix County that the Court Commissioner made a judgement call on an abusive situation; sending a child back to her father for the weekend in which she has no say or protection from his abuse and alcohol. There was no evidence or witnesses that were able to speak to the facts, because he did not want to hear them.

I think all commissioners and judges should take classes on domestic abuse and what it is, the signs and seeing through the lies.

We need these people educated as to what is going on in homes where abuse takes place, especially with children. Shame on all of us that do not stand up for the child and women who are abused.

Kris Brekke

Menomonie