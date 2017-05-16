Hudson family earns state award

The Milbraths were chosen as the Family of the Year for the St. Croix Council 1762 in Hudson; their nomination was sent to the state for consideration as the Superior Diocese Family of the Year. They were chosen for this award and were honored guests at the State Deputy banquet. They were in contention with four other families for the State Family of the Year title. The Milbrath family will now be submitted to the Supreme Council of the Knights of Columbus for contention in the International Family of the Year Award. If selected they will be guests and presented the award at the KC Supreme convention in St. Louis in August.

Bill and Nini have three children: son Dan (wife Heather); daughter Meghan ( husband Ben); and daughter Maureen (husband Dion). They have two grandchildren: Mallory and Lucy.

Bill and Nini are involved in many activities at St. Patrick Church, the community and the Knights of Columbus, volunteering countless hours throughout the year for the benefit of others. St. Patrick's Church has been the Milbraths' parish home for the past 41 years where they also volunteer at the school.

Their church volunteerism goes beyond St. Patrick's. Bill and Nini along with their children have led 10 mission trips to Jamaica as missionaries, delivering supplies and using their talent to improve conditions in a small town.

Nini, a cancer survivor, with Bill's help and support, has established and led a cancer support group in Hudson helping others who experienced cancer.

The list of activities and volunteering that Bill and Nini are involved in the church and community is overwhelming which is why they were chosen as the Family of the Year. They were selected because of what they do within the parish church and school, the Sister Parish, community and Knights of Columbus. They were selected because they do it so willingly and tirelessly for the benefit of others.