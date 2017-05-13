Two Hudson teenagers receive YMCA awards

The 2017 Youth Thrive honorees strengthen the Twin Cities as volunteers, peer leaders and Y team members. Their accomplishments include facilitating community conversations around issues that affect young people, speaking to legislators at the state Capitol, providing meaningful outdoor experiences to kids as camp counselors, organizing volunteer service projects, building connections between their peers and the community, and more.

Nathan Loppnow from the YMCA of Hudson and Jenna Stanze from YMCA Camp St. Croix were both recognized as winners due to their passion and service to the YMCA Branch and Camp programming.