With a Hollywood Glamour theme, ProAct Life Opportunities in Hudson, a program serving people with disabilities, held its annual dance event for participants and their families Wednesday, May 10. Backed by live music from Ken Wanovich, partygoers dressed the part. The ladies wore black, gold and red dresses with numerous accessories. Many received hair and makeup artistry services donated by Fantastic Sams in Hudson. Photo courtesy of Aaron Hustedde