Larry Ofstedal

Ofstedal's history with cancer started in the 1960s as a teenager, when his mother died from cancer. Twenty years later, and after several other family and friends had waged their own battles, he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

"It was something that had affected me before I even came down with my first bout," he said.

Ofstedal first knew something was wrong when he was chopping wood and his back began to bother him. Thanksgiving weekend came and he couldn't get out of bed. After testing, he went in for surgery on his back, and it was only then that doctors found his tumor.

Since then, he's had five more recurrences, with various types of cancer emerging such as Hodgkin's disease, bladder cancer, kidney cancer and a rare form of Hodgkin's. Together, Ofstedal and his doctors have always taken an aggressive approach to his treatment.

"I've had very aggressive doctors that they don't play around," he said.

Throughout all of his treatments, Ofstedal said he has worked to keep a positive attitude.

"You're not letting it take advantage of you then," he said.

One of the most important things for Ofstedal was the support of his family, especially his wife Marilyn.

"She's been kind of the rock," he said. "It's a family battle, it's not just an individual battle."

When he speaks to people about his experience, his goal is to convey hope and positivity.

"Don't be afraid," he said. "You can fight it."

He also encourages people to act when something feels wrong.

"Get to the doctor, go do your test," he said. "Don't wait until it's too late. With my first bout it was almost too late."

Over the years, Ofstedal has participated in Relay for Life and is excited to be a chair this year. He said the event helps make people more aware and connects the large number of people affected by the disease.

"It can be used not only as a celebration of survivors but a means of what you can do," he said.

With his long history with cancer, Ofstedal said he's seen how advancements and lifespans for those affected have grown.

"They're really making progress," he said.

Mary Schultz

Having battled ovarian cancer four times over the last 19 years, Schultz is a fighter.

"Hear me roar," Schultz said.

A current Cottage Grove resident and Hudson St. Paul Episcopal Church member, she was first diagnosed with stage three ovarian cancer in 1998. Schultz said she knew something wasn't right.

"You really have to listen to your body for any type of cancer," she said.

At the time, her doctor told her she had a 10 percent chance of surviving the next year.

"I just kind of ignored that," Schultz said.

Schultz had surgery after her first diagnosis, and said she woke up with a new look on life.

"Everything was so bright and beautiful," she said.

Nineteen years later, she's still maintaining this positive outlook. She said she gives herself 15 minutes a week to wallow, but the rest is spent fighting and enjoying life.

"I've always tried to keep a really positive attitude. I don't dwell on what could be or the odds," Schultz said. "I kind of ignore it all and I live every day to the fullest."

After eight rounds of chemotherapy, Schultz has recently completed her most recent treatment, and got the all clear.

"The grin on the doctor's face when he came in to tell me was bigger than mine," she said.

Throughout her journey, Schultz said hope has been the most important piece, from hoping to beat the current round to hoping for a cure to hoping she can help others.

"Having cancer is a whole walk of hope," she said.

And that hope is what she wants to convey at Friday's relay event.

"You want them to know that there is hope and that's what it's all about," she said.

Schultz said she is honored and humbled to serve as chair and speaker for this year's Relay for Life.

"It's going to be a great celebration, but I do have to remember that so many of the people we're walking for have lost their battle," she said.

The night is about celebrating survivors and honoring those lost, as well as recognizing the caretakers that stand by them.

Schultz said the event is also a time to celebrate the work that's been done by the American Cancer Society, and all the improvements that have been made to reach one main goal —

"a world where cancer is just something in the history books."