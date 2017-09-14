Women's Club hosts annual luncheon

Officers for the 2017-2018 club year are President Harriet Gushue, Vice President Carol Dahle, Treasure Richyne Meyer, Program Coordinator Jill McNamee, Acting Secretary Bobbi Pominville and directors Ruth Petermann, Bernice Hessler and Tracy Berglund.

The supports local organizations like The Phipps Center, Grace Place, St. Croix Historical Society and more. For more information visit www.hudsonwomensclub.com.