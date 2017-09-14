Women's Club hosts annual luncheon
The Hudson Women's Club will host its annual Fall Membership Luncheon on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 11:30 a.m. at Mama Maria's.
All are welcome at this luncheon and reservation information is available by contacting club president Harriet Gushue at 715-377-0162.
Officers for the 2017-2018 club year are President Harriet Gushue, Vice President Carol Dahle, Treasure Richyne Meyer, Program Coordinator Jill McNamee, Acting Secretary Bobbi Pominville and directors Ruth Petermann, Bernice Hessler and Tracy Berglund.
The supports local organizations like The Phipps Center, Grace Place, St. Croix Historical Society and more. For more information visit www.hudsonwomensclub.com.