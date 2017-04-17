Golfers tee up new season

The Raiders shot 345 Friday at Bristol Ridge and came back Saturday with 340 for a third place total of 685. River Falls won the 23-team tournament with 666 while Chippewa Falls was second with 669.

Tyler Dove shot 84 at Bristol Ridge and 83 at Pheasant Hills to pace Hudson with a two-day score of 167. Tyler Wingad carded rounds of 85 and 87 for a 172 and Logan Funk scored 87 and 9 for a 177 while Craig Cernohous had a 93 and an 86 to finish with 179.

Kelly Keithton contributed a score of 89 Friday at Bristol Ridge while Charlie Chase had an 84 Saturday at Pheasant Hills.

The Raiders return to action Monday, April 17, at the Stillwater Invitational at Stillwater Country Club before starting Big Rivers Conference play Tuesday, April 18, with a 9-hole match at Lake Hallie Golf Course in Chippewa Falls.