UWRF adding women's lacrosse

UWRF will become the first public institution in the area to sponsor women's lacrosse as a varsity sport in any of the three NCAA divisions. Currently there are 282 Division III institutions that sponsor lacrosse, including approximately 30 in the Upper Midwest.

"We have been exploring the possibility of adding women's lacrosse for a number of years," UWRF interim athletic director Crystal Lanning said. "Given the growth of girl's and women's lacrosse in the area and our recent facility renovations, the timing was right to make the move and we will be positioned to produce a highly competitive team."

A search for a full-time head coach will be initiated in the coming weeks, with the position starting in 2017-18 to allow a full-year recruitment period, build a competitive schedule and purchase equipment. The team will practice and compete at David Smith Stadium at Ramer Field.