Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    UWRF adding women's lacrosse

    By Bob Burrows Today at 7:00 a.m.

    UW-River Falls announced last week it will be adding women's lacrosse as its 17th varsity sport beginning in the 2018-19 academic year.

    UWRF will become the first public institution in the area to sponsor women's lacrosse as a varsity sport in any of the three NCAA divisions. Currently there are 282 Division III institutions that sponsor lacrosse, including approximately 30 in the Upper Midwest.

    "We have been exploring the possibility of adding women's lacrosse for a number of years," UWRF interim athletic director Crystal Lanning said. "Given the growth of girl's and women's lacrosse in the area and our recent facility renovations, the timing was right to make the move and we will be positioned to produce a highly competitive team."

    A search for a full-time head coach will be initiated in the coming weeks, with the position starting in 2017-18 to allow a full-year recruitment period, build a competitive schedule and purchase equipment. The team will practice and compete at David Smith Stadium at Ramer Field.

    Explore related topics:sportsUWRFfalconsCollege
    Bob Burrows
    Bob Burrows has been sports editor at the River Falls Journal since 1996 and at the Hudson Star-Observer since 2009. Prior to joining the Journal, Burrows served as sports editor with Ledger Publications in Balsam Lake, Wis. A native of Bayonne, N.J. and a U.S. Navy veteran, Burrows attended Marquette University before completing his studies at UW-River Falls in 1992.
    BBurrows@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1047
    Advertisement