Ups and downs for Raider softball

The Raiders, now 4-3 overall, 1-1 in the BRC, are off this week and return to action Tuesday, April 25, with a twin bill at Menomonie. They return home to host Rice Lake for two games Thursday, April 27, beginning at 4:30 p.m. at Grandview Park.

Last Tuesday at Baldwin, Hannah Stich went 4-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI and Courtney Moeri had three hits and three RBI in Hudson's 9-7 win.

After an RBI single by Moeri, Stich hit a two-run bomb to dead center field to stake the Raiders to a 3-0 first inning lead.

The lead changed hands four times before Stich hit her second two-run homer of the game in the top of the fifth to give Hudson the lead for good, 7-6.

Stich and Peyton Massie split the pitching duties while the Raider offense finished with 13 hits in the win.

Hudson and Eau Claire North combined for 23 hits in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader at Grandview Park. The Raiders got a two-run double from Megan Iverson in the bottom of the second inning to tie the score and took the lead for good with a four-run third, highlighted by another two-run double by Iverson to make the score 6-4.

Angela Huepfel had three singles in the win and Kaiya Sundeen had two hits, including a double, while Stich and Rachel Kadidlo contributed two hits each. Stich worked the first five innings in the circle, striking out five and allowing three earned runs, to earn the pitching victory while Massie allowed two runs in two innings of relief.

The nightcap turned into a pitcher's duel with Hudson's Katie Cardell returning from injury and allowing just one earned run—a solo homer in the second inning—while striking out three. North scored an unearned run in the third to take a 2-0 lead but Hudson couldn't get on the board until the top of the seventh when Kadidlo reached on an error and scored on a fielder's choice by Emma Close.

The Raiders managed just three hits in the game—singles by Sundeen, Stich and Kadidlo and a double by Moeri.

The Raiders' struggles at the plate continued this past Monday in a 4-2 nonconference loss to 2016 Class AA Minnesota State Champion Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

Both Hudson runs came without a hit in the bottom of the third when Sundeen and Halverson drew back-to-back walks before both scored on a hard-hit ball by Moeri that was misplayed for an error.

Huepfel had two of the Raiders' four hits in the game while Cardell gave up five hits while striking out ten in the circle.