Big weekend for boys lacrosse

The varsity and junior varsity teams, members of the Wisconsin Lacrosse Federation will both be home this weekend with the varsity taking on Waunakee at 11 a.m. Saturday at the EP Rock Elementary School East Field and Red River at 7 p.m. at Newton Field.

Saturday's schedule also includes JV games against Waunakee at 11 a.m. at River Crest Elementary and Red River at 5 p.m. at Newton Field.

On Sunday, the varsity will host Wausau at 2:30 p.m. at Newton Field.

So far this season the Hudson varsity has posted wins over Waukesha by a score of 8-7, Franklin 10-6 and Appleton, 15-9, while losing to Wauwatosa, 9-3, Verona, 12-9, and Middleton, 13-10.

"We are a very young team overall but lean heavy on the senior leadership of defensemen Jake Gabrielson, Robert O'Rourke, attackman Tanner Gornick, and long stick midfielder Nick Holter," head coach Jake Johnson said.

Hudson's JV has been dominating this season with wins over Waukesha (11-1), Wauwatosa (12-1), Franklin (20-0), Appleton (17-0), Verona (12-6) and Middleton (15-2), with its lone loss a 7-5 decision to Eastview (Minn.)

In addition to Johnson, the varsity assistant coach is Brandon Larson. The JV is coached by Roger Heath and his assistants Brandon McDonald and Troy Austin.