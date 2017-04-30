Baseball comes up short to ECN

After being shut out 9-0 last Tuesday at Carson Park, the Raiders hung with the Huskies early Thursday at home before North put on three runs in the top of the seventh inning on their way to a 6-1 win in Hudson's "Strike Out Cancer" game.

Hudson was outhitting Eau Claire North 7-2 through six innings but trailed 3-1 thanks to three unearned runs. Nell said the Raiders were a different team than the one that got shut out two days earlier but they still committed too many mistakes to win.

"We just had three mental mistakes that cost us, and we can't do that," Nell said. "You can't afford to make mental mistakes like that and we did and we paid for it. But the way the kids played I'm extremely proud of, and if they play like that all year we're going to be in a lot of ballgames and we'll win a lot of ballgames. When we're outhitting them times two in the sixth inning, that's a good thing."

North got a run in the top of the first on a walk, sacrifice, passed ball and fielders choice. A Hudson error to start the top of the fourth led to North scoring a run on the back end of a double steal to make it a 2-0 game.

The Raiders got a run back in the bottom of the fourth when Jack Klementz led off the inning with a double and scored on a base hit by Max Elliott but that's as close as Hudson would get.

Klementz finished with two hits in the game while Elliott, Matt Barnard, Devon Daulton, Garrett Huhn, Samuel Chase and Garrett Hendricks had one apiece.

Nell said he liked the Raiders' approach at the plate.

"We're so much better when we hit and when we swing," he said. "And when we swing we have an approach; something that they're buying into."

Hendricks worked the first four innings on the mound and allowed two unearned runs on one hit with four strikeouts and two walks. Chase worked an inning and two-thirds and Elliott pitched an inning before Barnard got the final out in the seventh.

Tuesday at Carson Park, Max Stubbendick had two of Hudson's five hits, both singles, and Chase took the loss on the mound in a 9-0 loss to the Huskies.

The Raiders, now 1-7 overall, 0-4 in BRC play, will visit New Richmond Thursday, April 27 and Hill-Murray Saturday, April 29, before returning to BRC play at Menomonie Tuesday, May. 2. They will host the Mustangs Thursday, May 4, at 5 p.m. at Grandview Park.

Raiders plan salute to veterans May 6

Nell and the Raiders are planning to honor area veterans when the team hosts Hopkins Saturday, May 6, at noon for its Veterans Game.

"We want to get as many military veterans; men, women, all ages, to come out and it's a salute to them," Nell said. "It's something I've always wanted to do and I'm pretty fortunate to be surrounded by a lot of great people here who want to do it."

Hudson will wear special camouflage jerseys and alternate hats and the American Legion Honor Guard will present the colors while all veterans in attendance will be recognized before the game. There will also be a raffle table with funds going to the Hudson Military Mom's Group.

Nell said it's important for his players to recognize the sacrifices military veterans have made on their behalf.

"No matter where I've gone or wherever I've coached, I'm big on having my guys playing the game of baseball the right way and understand that the only reason we're playing this great game is because of the freedom that we have from our armed forces," he said. "And we want them to know that they are valued and appreciated."