Raider girls Border Battle champs

Dierks broke Sharyn Dahl's 11 year-old school mark in the 100 meter hurdles with a first place time of 14.77 seconds. Dahl, a two-time state champion and member of the Raiders' 2007 state championship winning team, set the old record of 14.99 in 2006.

The Border Battle pitted four Wisconsin schools—River Falls, Hudson, Osceola and Somerset—against Minnesota schools White Bear Lake, East Ridge, Hastings and Irondale. Hudson's girls ran away from the rest of the field to win the team title with a total of 151 points while White Bear Lake was second with 116.

River Falls took the boys' team title with 111.5, one point better than Hudson.

Dierks' time of 14.77 seconds is the best Division 1 time in the state this season. She edged East Ridge's Ansley Schug at the finish line to win the race by six-tenths of a second.

Dierks captured her second individual title later in the day with a time of 46.01 seconds in the 300 meter hurdles, also the fastest Division 1 time in the state so far this season.

Hudson's girls picked up big points in the 3200 meter run with Rachel Ball winning the race in 11 minutes, 37.07 seconds and Emma Filipiak second in 11:49.02. Lauren Ichel contributed a first place time of 5:25.02 in the 1600 meter run while Lexi LeFever won the 200 meter dash in 25.85 seconds and anchored the Raiders winning 4x100 and 4x200 meter relay teams.

Emma Newman cleared 10 feet to take first in the pole vault while Casey Holmes was one of two high jumpers to clear 5 feet and finished second based on number of attempts.

Kady Kochendorfer finished second in the triple jump with a distance of 34-10 and Izzy Hanson was third with 33-03, while Kochendorfer took third in the 200 meter dash in 26.53 seconds. Abby Beyer added a third place time of 1:03.68 in the 400 meter dash.

Hudson's boys had two of the top three finishers in the 1600 meter run with George Bond's late kick giving him a first place time of 4:32.34 and George Halunen third in 4:39.17.

Carter Maack picked up points in both hurdle races, placing second in the 100 meter hurdles in 15.83 seconds and fifth in the 300 hurdles in 44.0, while Thomas Newell was second in the 400 meter dash in 51.71 seconds.

Cole Causby cleared 6 feet to place second in the high jump and Anthony Soukup cleared 40-7.75 to take second in the triple jump.

Keegan Sansone was fourth in the 3200 meter run in 10:37.97 and Kyle Rust took fifth in 10:40.03, while Connor Johnson was fifth in the 800 meter run in 2:08.17 and Samuel Kiecker placed sixth in 2:08.6.

The Raiders were scheduled to compete at the Hopkins Invitational this past Tuesday, April 25, and will take part in the New Richmond Relays Friday, May 5, before the Big Rivers Conference Championship Meet Tuesday, May 16, in Chippewa Falls.