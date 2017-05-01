Golfers up and down in BRC

Hudson finished two strokes behind Eau Claire Memorial in a tie for second place Tuesday at Lake Hallie before slipping to sixth place Thursday at Lake Wissota.

Hudson coach Bill Schaub said the conference is evenly matched this year with any one of five teams capable of challenging for the top spot.

Last Tuesday at Lake Hallie Brandon Gilbert birdied the final hole to lead the Raiders with a 9-hole score of 36 and finish in a three-way tie for second place.

Tyler Dove was also near pat before double-bogeying the last hole to finish at 38, and Tyler Wingad carded a 40 while Charley Chase and Craig Cernohous started well but struggled down the stretch to each record 42s.

Eau Claire Memorial took first in the team standings with 154 and Chippewa Falls was second with 155 while Hudson and Eau Claire North tied for third with 156 each.

Thursday the Raiders struggled early in the cold, windy conditions at Lake Wissota and couldn't recover on its way to a team total of 166, 10 strokes behind first place Eau Claire Memorial.

Gilbert opened with a double-bogey before settling down for a round of 41 and Dove had a 41 while Cernohous chipped in for eagle on the final hole to post a 42. Chase matched that score despite opening with a double-bogey while Wingad carded a 43.

"Not a good day for us," Schaub noted. "We struggled all around today. We need to do better in the upcoming matches."

Hudson opened the week with an 18-hole team score of 330 to place 10th at the Stillwater Invitational.

Gilbert led the way with a round of 80 and and Wingad and Chase each had 83 while Dove and Cernohous both carded 84s.

The Raiders will compete in BRC matches at the River Falls Golf Club and Wild Ridge in Eau Claire this week before heading south for the 18-team Onalaska Invitational Friday, April 28, at the La Crosse Country Club.