Netters get 'home' win at RF

So last Thursday's 5-2 victory over the Wildcats was as close to a home win as the Raiders are going to get this season.

With the Hudson tennis courts under construction, the Raiders have had to travel to River Falls to practice every day since the start of the season. To accommodate the facilities situation, the River Falls administration has the Wildcats practicing immediately after school and then the Hudson bus arrives with their 31 players to practice from 5:30-7 p.m. each night. So in effect, last Thursday's Big Rivers Conference match was a battle of two home teams.

"We scrimmaged against River Falls early in the year and while the matches and scores were not recorded, River Falls got the best of our top ten players in the four singles and three doubles matches," Raider coach John Knutson said. "We were looking for a better showing for this BRC match, and we got it."

The Raiders started fast and won the first five completed matches to ensure at least a 5-2 win. Hudson dominated the doubles play, led by senior captain Toby Haynor and junior captain Isaac Young remaining undefeated on the season with a 6-4, 6-4 win.

The No. 2 doubles team of Blake Royer and Lukas Johnson won easily by scores of 6-0 and 6-1, while the No. 3 doubles team of Tyler Schwab and Jack Geurkink teamed up for the first time in BRC play for a 6-3, 6-2 victory.

The first two completed singles matches also finished in Hudson's favor, with junior Luke Holmberg earning a 7-5, 6-3 win at No. 2 singles and junior Brock Wimer winning 6-4, 6-4 at No. 3.

The two remaining singles matches both went to three sets with River Falls pulling out close wins at the end.

After Andrew Bolles dropped a 4-6, 6-3, 1-6 decision at No. 4 singles, that left just Raider sophomore captain Tyler Grosz and River Falls' French foreign exchange student Hugo Schreckenberg battling it out at the No. 1 spot.

Grosz won the first set 6-1, then lost the second set in a tiebreaker 7-6 with the 7-point set tiebreaker going to Schreckenberg 7-5. The third set battled to the end with Schreckenberg pulling it out by a score of 6-4.

"Tyler Grosz played one of the best high school tennis matches I've ever seen against Hugo," Knutson said. "They both are big hitters and both extremely competitive. It's actually a little ironic that these two are friends off the court and play against each other once in awhile. Their matches are usually epic battles and today Hugo won by winning three or four points at critical times. It could have went either way. While I would have loved to have seen Tyler pull this one out, it still remains one of the best high school matches I've ever seen."

Next up for the Raiders is a BRC match at Chippewa Falls Thursday, April 27 before they travel to Oshkosh for a weekend quad Saturday, April 29.