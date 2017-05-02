Raiders score 15 goals in two wins

The pair of victories upped the Raiders' record to 4-1 overall, 3-1 in BRC play heading into conference matches against Rice Lake and Eau Claire Memorial this week before an overnight trip to Milwaukee for three games at the Laura Moynihan Tournament.

Head coach Steve Sollom said the Raiders could have scored more than the 15 goals they registered in their two wins last week.

"Overall, we just need to convert a larger percent of our chances, because when we get to closer games we won't get so many chances and it will be the difference between a win and a loss," he noted.

Last Tuesday in chilly Superior the Raiders' had a bunch of chances early but couldn't get on the board until Emma Richert converted a penalty kick in the 22nd minute. Five minutes later Savannah Jensen scored on a breakaway to make it a 2-0 game.

Mady Haines netted a goal just before halftime and scored again in the first minute of the second half and the rout was on.

"We conceded a goal on a through-ball 10 minutes later, which was disappointing as we hadn't really allowed (Superior) any chances all game," Sollom said.

Emma Blank, Ty Huber, and Kyla Schewe added goals later in the second half to make the final score 7-1 and drop Superior's record to 1-2 in its first season in the BRC.

Thursday at Menomonie, Haines recorded a hat trick in the first 20 minutes and by that point Sollom said the Raiders could have scored a dozen goals against the winless Mustangs if they had converted the numerous chances they had.

Hudson led 6-0 at the half and cruised to the 8-0 victory. Senior captain Taylor Brinkman moved up from her defender position to play forward and scored a goal while Lauren Milbrandt made her first varsity start at goalkeeper and recorded the shutout.