    Baseball loses wild one at NR

    By Bob Burrows Today at 4:08 p.m.
    Hudson junior Elijah Rude (14) scores from first on a bases-clearing double by Sam Chase in the first inning of the Raiders' nonconference game at New Richmond last Thursday. Hudson scored five runs in the top of the first but New Richmond came back for a 13-11 victory. Dave Newman / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 2
    Hudson junior Max Stubbendick (1) gets caught off second base and breaks for third before being thrown out on a fielders choice in the second inning of the Raiders' 13-11 loss at New Richmond last Thursday. Dave Newman / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 2

    In a game that featured 21 combined runs in the first three innings, 19 total hits and 12 errors, the Raider baseball team's comeback effort came up two runs short to New Richmond on a frigid Thursday afternoon in New Richmond last week.

    Both teams kicked the ball around early and New Richmond took advantage to build a 13-8 lead after three innings of play.

    Hudson got a conventional run back in the top of the fifth inning when Jack Klementz walked, Devon Daulton doubled and Elijah Rude delivered an RBI sacrifice fly to center.

    The Raiders scored two more runs in the top of the seventh inning when Rude doubled in Daulton and later scored on a sac fly by Logan Nelson, but that's as close as Hudson could get.

    Sam Chase had a bases-clearing double to highlight a five-run first for Hudson and the Raiders got an unearned run in the second inning to open up a 6-0 lead but New Richmond scored nine runs in the bottom of the second to take the lead for good.

    Daulton had two hits in the loss, including a double, while Rude, Chase and Max Stubbendick had a double apiece. Rude and Chase each drove in three runs and Matthew Barnard drove in two while Nelson added one RBI.

    Garrett Hendricks worked the first inning-and-a-third and Will Jilek went 1 2/3 innings before Barnard pitched the final three frames. Hudson committed five errors in the game while New Richmond had eight.

    Saturday at Hill-Murray, Barnard singled in Stubbendick in the top of the seventh inning for Hudson's only run in a 4-1 loss to the Pioneers.

    Chase started on the mound and went the first five innings, allowing three runs, two earned on seven hits with two strikeouts and two walks. Max Elliott allowed one run on three hits in two innings of relief while striking out three.

    Jilek had two of Hudson's seven hits at the plate.

    The Raiders visited Menomonie this past Tuesday, May 2, and will host the Mustangs at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 4.

    Saturday, May 6, the Raiders will honor all local veterans when they host Hopkins in a nonconference game beginning at noon at Grandview Park. Hudson will wear special camouflage jerseys and alternate hats and the American Legion Honor Guard will present the colors while all veterans in attendance will be recognized before the game. There will also be a raffle table with funds going to the Hudson Military Mom's Group.

    Bob Burrows
    Bob Burrows has been sports editor at the River Falls Journal since 1996 and at the Hudson Star-Observer since 2009. Prior to joining the Journal, Burrows served as sports editor with Ledger Publications in Balsam Lake, Wis. A native of Bayonne, N.J. and a U.S. Navy veteran, Burrows attended Marquette University before completing his studies at UW-River Falls in 1992.
    BBurrows@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1047
