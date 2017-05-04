Baseball loses wild one at NR

Both teams kicked the ball around early and New Richmond took advantage to build a 13-8 lead after three innings of play.

Hudson got a conventional run back in the top of the fifth inning when Jack Klementz walked, Devon Daulton doubled and Elijah Rude delivered an RBI sacrifice fly to center.

The Raiders scored two more runs in the top of the seventh inning when Rude doubled in Daulton and later scored on a sac fly by Logan Nelson, but that's as close as Hudson could get.

Sam Chase had a bases-clearing double to highlight a five-run first for Hudson and the Raiders got an unearned run in the second inning to open up a 6-0 lead but New Richmond scored nine runs in the bottom of the second to take the lead for good.

Daulton had two hits in the loss, including a double, while Rude, Chase and Max Stubbendick had a double apiece. Rude and Chase each drove in three runs and Matthew Barnard drove in two while Nelson added one RBI.

Garrett Hendricks worked the first inning-and-a-third and Will Jilek went 1 2/3 innings before Barnard pitched the final three frames. Hudson committed five errors in the game while New Richmond had eight.

Saturday at Hill-Murray, Barnard singled in Stubbendick in the top of the seventh inning for Hudson's only run in a 4-1 loss to the Pioneers.

Chase started on the mound and went the first five innings, allowing three runs, two earned on seven hits with two strikeouts and two walks. Max Elliott allowed one run on three hits in two innings of relief while striking out three.

Jilek had two of Hudson's seven hits at the plate.

The Raiders visited Menomonie this past Tuesday, May 2, and will host the Mustangs at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 4.

Saturday, May 6, the Raiders will honor all local veterans when they host Hopkins in a nonconference game beginning at noon at Grandview Park. Hudson will wear special camouflage jerseys and alternate hats and the American Legion Honor Guard will present the colors while all veterans in attendance will be recognized before the game. There will also be a raffle table with funds going to the Hudson Military Mom's Group.