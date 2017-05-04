Softball splits with Mustangs

Hudson's lone run in the opener came in the top of the third inning when Kaiya Sundeen singled and scored on a double by Colleen Halverson.

Katie Cardell struck out six Mustangs, but the Raiders were plagued by five untimely errors in the field.

Hudson's bats came alive in the nightcap with solo home runs by Halverson and Cardell.

After Halverson went deep in the first inning, the Raiders trailed 2-1 before scoring three more runs in the third.

Sundeen led off the inning with a single and Halverson reached on an error before Sundeen scored on a double by Megan Iverson. Hannah Stich hit into a fielder's choice that allowed Halverson to score before Maddie Forcier knocked in Iverson with a two-out single to give the Raiders a 4-2 lead.

Cardell ripped her first home run in the fourth inning and the Iverson doubled in Halverson for another run in the fifth to make it a 6-2 game. The Mustangs cut the gap to 6-4 and were threatening in the seventh when Sundeen turned in a double play to end the game.

Iverson finished with three hits in the win, including a pair of doubles, while Forcier had a pair of singles. Peyton Massie started in the circle before Halverson came on to collect the win and Cardell earning the save.

After hosting Rice Lake Tuesday, May 2, the Raiders will visit Eau Claire Memorial for a pair of games Thursday, May 4. They will host Stillwater at 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 5, for Booster Night and their annual Pink Out game.