Booters come off busy week

Hudson started the week with a 5-0 Big Rivers Conference victory in a cold, steady rain last Tuesday at the middle school field before dropping a 3-1 conference decision at Eau Claire Memorial Thursday.

After boarding a bus for Milwaukee early Friday, the Raiders were shut out, 2-0, by Sheboygan North in the first game of the Laura Moynihan Tournament. They played an 8 a.m. Saturday game against a strong Kenosha Tremper team and lost 4-1, before ending their road trip with a 4-0 victory later Saturday over St. Catherine's.

Despite losing two of three games in Milwaukee, head coach Steve Sollom said a lot of good things came out of the trip.

"We learned quite a bit about playing against high-level teams, and got a lot of younger players some playing time," he noted.

After blanking Rice Lake, 5-0, led by a hat trick from Mady Haines last Tuesday, the Raiders took an early 1-0 lead Thursday at Eau Claire Memorial on a free kick by Taylor Brinkman six minutes in. The Old Abes tied the score in the 20th minute and scored the go-ahead goal with eight minutes remaining before adding an insurance goal at the end.

Sollom said the Raiders had a number of good scoring chances in the first half they couldn't convert.

"The first 20 minutes, we dominated the game and really should have capitalized," he said. " Eau Claire Memorial played much better the second half, but we hung in there and really didn't give up a lot of scoring chances. But we also weren't as fit as they were and ran out of gas a bit."

Sollom said the Raiders came out a little tired and flat Friday against Sheboygan North in Milwaukee after a tough game with Eau Claire Memorial the night before coupled with a long bus ride.

"We didn't play poorly, but we were against a heavy wind and rain the first half and you could just watch us slowing down from fatigue as the half went on," he said.

The loss meant the Raiders had an 8 a.m. kickoff Saturday against Kenosha Tremper and they fell behind 2-0 early before falling 4-1.

"We played awful the first half, and we weren't mentally ready to play," Sollom said. "We adjusted a bit at halftime and got it to 2-1 on a beautiful combination from Cam Masini to Isabelle Wiste. But they made it 3-1 10 minutes later and coasted from there."

Later Saturday against St. Catherine's, freshman Liz Collins scored two goals two minutes apart to stake the Raiders to a 2-0 halftime lead and freshman Emma Blank and sophomore Carly Tewinkle added second half goals in a 4-0 victory. Brinkman added a pair of assists in the win.

The Raiders, now 6-4 overall, 4-2 in the BRC, will stay closer to home this week, hosting Chippewa Falls Tuesday, May 2, and visiting River Falls Thursday, May 4.