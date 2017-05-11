Soccer posts unbeaten week

Mady Haines tallied a hat trick against Chippewa Falls Tuesday and McKenna Olson earned the shutout in the Raiders' 4-0 victory.

"Our defense played really well and we didn't give up any quality chances," head coach Steve Sollom said.

Thursday at River Falls, the Raiders trailed 1-0 before Catie Woodley tied the score in the 13th minute. Camryn Masini scored two minutes later to give Hudson a 2-1 lead and the Wildcats tied it in the 36th minute before Emma Richert scored off a corner kick just before halftime to make it a 3-2 game.

Haines added a goal in the second half and Isabelle Wiste scored off another corner kick to make the final 5-2.

"It was an intense and tight game in the first half, and it's never easy to play in River Falls," Sollom noted.

Friday at UW-Eau Claire's Bollinger Field, the Raiders played Green Bay Preble to a scoreless tie.

"We had some good chances to score in the first half and just didn't convert," Sollom said. "McKenna Olson made some big saves for us in the second half to keep it scoreless. Unfortunately superstar freshman Liz Collinson broke her leg and is out for the rest of the season."

After a scoreless first half Saturday against Fond du Lac, Masini scored off a cross from Haines and Kyla Schewe added a goal a minute later on a hard shot from the top of the box to give Hudson a 2-0 lead. Fond du Lac scored a late goal but the Raiders were able to hold on for the 2-1 victory.

Hudson, now 9-4-1 overall, 6-2-0 in BRC play, hosted Eau Claire North (8-3-1, 5-2-1) this past Tuesday and will host Superior (3-7-0, 2-6-0) Thursday, May 11, before playing two games at Brookfield East over the weekend.