Track shines in BRC tune-up

The BRC Championship Meet is scheduled for Tuesday, May 16, in Chippewa Falls.

Last Friday in New Richmond, Hudson swept both the girls and the boys 1600 meter runs with four Raiders finishing in the top nine in both races.

Rachel Ball took the girls 1600 title with a time of 5 minutes, 26.97 seconds while Emma Filipiak was third in 5:30.25. Emmy Farago finished seventh in 5:33.65 and Lauren Ichel was ninth in 5:38.85.

In the boys race, George Bond won with a time of 4:32.4 and George Halunen was third in 4:39.84 while Connor Johnson placed fifth in 4:44.323 and Cale Wimer was ninth in 4:50.67.

Emma Newman cleared 10-feet to tie for first in the girls pole vault while Hudson's girls took three of the top seven spots in the long jump. Izzy Hanson placed third with a leap of 16-01.5, Anna Wilgren was fifth with 16-00.75 and Lucy Fashingbauer finished seventh with 15-11.25.

Kady Kochendorfer took second in the triple jump with a distance of 35-3.25, while Sammy Johnson and Casey Holmes both cleared 4-10 to tie for second in the high jump.

Hudson's girls also received first place efforts in the 3x100 meter shuttle hurdle relay and the 4x200 meter relay.

In the boys triple jump, Anthony Soukup placed second with a distance of 40-10.5 and Andrew Osterhues was fourth with 40-7.5, while Soukup was eighth in the long jump with a leap of 19-00.25. Jack Pasche tied for fourth in the high jump by clearing 5-10.

Hudson's girls won the team title with 98 points while Menomonie was second with 81. Anoka took the boys team title with 81 while Hudson was second with 68.