    Hudson lacrosse stays busy

    By Bob Burrows Today at 7:00 a.m.

    Club lacrosse

    The Hudson Area Lacrosse Association's varsity boys team split a pair of games in Verona last weekend while the junior varsity took home a championship at a tournament in Middleton.

    The weekend before, the varsity girls' team went 3-0 on its trip to Brainerd, Minn.

    Last Saturday the varsity defeated Oregon, 11-4, before falling short to Verona, 12-9, despite a four-goal, two-assist effort by senior Tanner Gornick.

    "They are the No. 3 team in the state and a team we have still yet to beat," head coach Jake Johnson said about Verona. "Can't seem to crack that egg as we fought back from a four-goal deficit but ended up losing."

    Hudson's JV won the Middleton Tournament by beating Watertown, 6-5, Winona, 11-2 and Waunakee, 10-5, before defeating Kimberly, 10-2, in the championship game.

    The Hudson girls varsity went 3-0 on its trip to Brainerd, April 29-30, defeating Brainerd, 14-2, Superior, 21-11 and Fargo, N.D.,13-7.

    Hudson's balanced scoring attack was led by Kaleigh Sansone, Halle powers and Hailey Hess, while McKenzie Madden kept goal for all three games.

    Bob Burrows
    Bob Burrows has been sports editor at the River Falls Journal since 1996 and at the Hudson Star-Observer since 2009. Prior to joining the Journal, Burrows served as sports editor with Ledger Publications in Balsam Lake, Wis. A native of Bayonne, N.J. and a U.S. Navy veteran, Burrows attended Marquette University before completing his studies at UW-River Falls in 1992.
