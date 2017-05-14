Hudson lacrosse stays busy

The weekend before, the varsity girls' team went 3-0 on its trip to Brainerd, Minn.

Last Saturday the varsity defeated Oregon, 11-4, before falling short to Verona, 12-9, despite a four-goal, two-assist effort by senior Tanner Gornick.

"They are the No. 3 team in the state and a team we have still yet to beat," head coach Jake Johnson said about Verona. "Can't seem to crack that egg as we fought back from a four-goal deficit but ended up losing."

Hudson's JV won the Middleton Tournament by beating Watertown, 6-5, Winona, 11-2 and Waunakee, 10-5, before defeating Kimberly, 10-2, in the championship game.

The Hudson girls varsity went 3-0 on its trip to Brainerd, April 29-30, defeating Brainerd, 14-2, Superior, 21-11 and Fargo, N.D.,13-7.

Hudson's balanced scoring attack was led by Kaleigh Sansone, Halle powers and Hailey Hess, while McKenzie Madden kept goal for all three games.