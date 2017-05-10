Raiders sweep Mustangs in BRC play

"Our conversations at the end of the game; they're less lengthy and they're more positive," Nell noted. "And that's a good thing, regardless of the score."

Nell was very happy with the way Hudson played in a series sweep of Menomonie last week. The Raiders scored five runs in the top of the fifth inning in an 8-5 victory Tuesday in Menomonie before jumping out to a 9-0 first-inning lead on their way to an 11-0 mercy-rule win Thursday at home for their first two Big Rivers Conference wins of the season.

The only glitch in the week came Saturday at home against Hopkins when the Royals used a six-run fourth inning to defeat Hudson, 8-5.

Despite the loss, Nell said he's pleased by what he's seeing from the Raiders.

"I'm very happy with my guys," he said. "I'm very happy with the way they're playing the last two weeks. I'm not content, but they're playing the game hard and they're playing the game the right way."

Last Tuesday in Menomonie, Max Stubbendick and Devon Daulton each had two-run singles to highlight Hudson's five-run fifth. Jack Klementz drove in a pair of runs with a single in the first inning and added an RBI fielder's choice in the fifth while Matthew Barnard struck out 10 Mustangs in six innings to earn the victory on the mound. Barnard also walked, reached twice on errors and scored three times.

Thursday at home against the Mustangs, Max Elliott started the scoring with a bases-clearing triple in the bottom of the first and Barnard had a two-run single later in the inning as Hudson sent 13 batters to the plate while jumping out to a 9-0 lead.

Stubbendick had three hits and scored three times, while Barnard and Klementz had two hits and two RBIs each and Garrett Hendricks earned the five-inning shutout victory on the mound.

Saturday, in the Raiders Military Game at Grandview Park, the Raiders led 5-2 early before Hopkins scored six runs in the top of the fourth on their way to an 8-5 win.

Hopkins took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first but Hudson tied it in their half of the inning. Stubbendick led things off with a single and went to third on a single to right field by Barnard before scoring when Klementz hit into a fielder's choice. Daulton and Elijah Ruder were bit by back-to-back pitches to load the bases before Elliott grounded into a fielder's choice to score Klementz.

Stubbendick walked and scored on a fielder's choice in the second before Rude delivered a two-run single to give Hudson a 5-2 lead.

Hopkins outhit Hudson 13-4 in the game but their three-run lead over the final three innings never felt safe.

"To be outhit 13-4 and still be competing and still have a chance to win; we're doing something right," Nell noted.

Nell especially liked the way his team responded to some questionable behavior by some of the Hopkins players.

"There were some tough situations today where they could have responded in a negative way," he said. "But I'm super proud and extremely happy that they're playing the game the right way; tough, prideful, respectful."

The Raiders honored the local veterans on hand and wore camouflage jerseys and special hats for the game. They presented representatives from Hudson's American Legion Post 50 and VFW Post 2115 with a framed camouflage jersey before the game, and Nell said the meaning of the day wasn't lost on his players.

"It's a privilege and an honor to be wearing those shirts," he said. "It's about more than the game of baseball; it's about life skills and respect and responsibility. And the only reason we get all of those things is because of what those jerseys represent; the people who have fought and continue to fight and will fight. That's the only reason we get to play this greatest game on the Earth."

Hudson, now 3-10 overall, 2-4 in the BRC, will play a home-and-home series with Eau Claire Memorial Tuesday and Thursday this week, sandwiched around a nonconference road game at Woodbury on Wednesday. Thursday's home game against the Old Abes begins at 5 p.m. at Grandview Park.