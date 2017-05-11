Golfers shine up north

Led by Tyler Wingad's career-low 74, the Raiders posted a team score of 319 to finish 10 strokes behind first place Eau Claire Memorial.

Head coach Bill Schaub said the team was happy to find ideal playing conditions up north, especially after seeing what the weather was like two days earlier down here.

"Normally the weather is not real good in Superior this time of year, but this year was different," Schaub said. "The temps were good and the sun out. We enjoyed a great day of golf. The players had not played here before but were up for the challenge."

The Raiders started out well at Nemadji Golf Course with Tyler Dove recording three straight birdies at one point on the front nine.

The tight back nine presented more challenges but Wingad shrugged them off and came in with a career-best score of 74 to finish second in the field of 60 golfers.

"Tyler played his best golf, showing that he has the ability to play really well," Schaub said. "We hope it continues."

Dove contributed a season-best 79 to the Raiders team score and Charley Chase carded an 82 while Craig Cernohous and Brandon Gilbert both finished with 84.

Schaub said he was pleased with the Raiders' effort but said the team is capable of shooting even lower.

"We are starting to play more consistent now, but still need to lower some scores, especially from the four and five players in the lineup."

Hudson hosted a Big Rivers Conference match at Troy Burne this past Monday and traveled to Menomonie for another conference test Tuesday before heading to Rice Lake for a 24-team invitational Thursday, May 11.