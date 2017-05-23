Hudson sweeps BRC track titles

The meet began Tuesday, May 16, in Chippewa Falls but was suspended due to lightning.

Hudson's girls won their second straight title while it's the second straight and third in four years for the Raider boys, who shared this year's championship with Menomonie.

Dierks broke her own school record in the 100 hurdles by one-hundredth of a second to win the conference title with a time of 14.76 seconds. She ran 14.77 at the Border Battle in River Falls to break Sharyn Dahl's 11-year-old mark of 14.99.

Dierks won her second conference title later in the day with a first-place time of 47.32 seconds in the 300 hurdles.

LeFever's individual titles came in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.65 seconds, and the 200 with a time of 26.27. Kady Kochendorfer contributed a first-place leap of 35 feet in the triple jump while Rachel Ball won the 3,200-meter run with a time of 11 minutes, 10.51 seconds.

Hudson's girls also claimed two conference titles in the relays, with the 4x200 team of Anna Wilgren, Dierks, Kochendorfer and LeFever winning in 1:44.8 and the 4x800 team of Ball, Emmy Farago, Emma Filipiak and Julia Bennett taking first in 9:58.17.

The Raiders 4x100-meter relay team of Emma Newman, Shay Wassman, Wilgren and Lucy Fashingbauer combined for a second-place time of 51.48 seconds, while the 4x400 team of Mallory Scott, Abbey Beyer, Brooke Anderson and Fashingbauer was third in 4:20.16.

Kochendorfer also took second in the 100-meter dash in 12.69 seconds and third in the 200 in 26.68. Lauren Ichel contributed a second-place time of 5:27.47 in the 1,600-meter run while Fashingbauer was second in the long jump with a leap of 16-08.5.

In the boys competition, George Bond took the 3,200-meter title with a time of 9:44.99 and Derek Bates won the 110-meter hurdles in 15.45 seconds while the 4x200-meter relay team of Thomas Newell, Mitchell Hockbein, Chase McArthur and Paul Sparstad took first in 1:31.93.

Bates also took third in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles in 42.59 seconds while Carter Maack was third in the 110 hurdles in 15.98 seconds.

George Halunen contributed a pair of top-three finishes with a second-place time of 2:03.32 in the 800-meter run and a third-place time of 4:36.68 in the 1600. Connor Johnson was fourth in the 1,600 in 4:40.7.

Hudson's 4x400-meter relay team of McArthur, Sparstad, Elijah Ondrusik and Newell combined for a second-place time of 3:28.74, while the 4x800 team of Bond, Sam Kiecker, Seth Miner and Tyler Auge was third in 8:34.24.

The Raiders competed at the WIAA Division 1 Regional in Superior on Monday, May 22. The WIAA Sectional is scheduled for Thursday, May 25, at D.C. Everest High School in Schofield.