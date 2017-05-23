UWRF Page golf outing June 19

Page served UWRF as a coach of several sports and as athletic director from 1970 until his retirement in 1992. Known as the Falcon Athletics Icon, Page was inducted into the Madison Sports Hall of Fame in 1988, the UWRF Athletic Hall of Fame in 1992 and into the Wisconsin Football and Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fames in 2004.

Page started the golf tournament in 1985 as a way to support UWRF athletic programs and continued to organize and host the event each year until his death in September 2010 at the age of 83.

This year's tournament kicks off with lunch and registration at 11:30 a.m. and shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. Dinner and the evening program, featuring door prizes, a raffle and Page's famous Big Board, will begin at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Cost for golf, with cart, and dinner is $125 per person or $50 per person for dinner only. Hole sponsorships are also available for $100 per hole.

For more information, visit the UWRF athletics website at www.uwrfsports.com.