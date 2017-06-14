Tripicchio repeat Academic All-American

In order to be eligible for Capital One Academic All-America distinction, a student-athlete must be at least a sophomore, maintain a minimum 3.30 cumulative GPA and a starter or key reserve on his team. The men's at-large category includes student-athletes that participate in golf, hockey, fencing, lacrosse, rifle, skiing, swimming, tennis, men's volleyball, water polo and wrestling.

Earlier this year Tripicchio received the 2016 MIAC Elite 22 Award for men's hockey, which is presented to the individual with the highest GPA between the two teams that meet in the playoff championship game. He missed the month of November due to a concussion and ended the 2016-17 season with eight points (one goal, seven assists) from the blueline in 17 games. He finished his career with 19 points (two goals, 17 assists) in 63 career games.

Tripicchio earned an accounting degree as one of four SJU students to graduate egregia cum laude (perfect 4.0 GPA).

A 2013 graduate of Hudson High School, Tripicchio was the Big Rivers Conference Boys' Hockey Player of the Year and a finalist for the Wisconsin Player of the Year as a senior. He is the son on of Tony and Laura Tripicchio.