HTA hosts Rally the Family event

In conjunction with the Unites States Tennis Association (USTA) Northern organization who provided the instructors, drills and activities, the HTA also had volunteers there to assist with programming throughout the three-hour event.

For activities, the USTA professionals had the participants divided by age and ability with the youngest kids on the first court playing games using smaller youth rackets and larger tennis balls to encourage success. The second court had participants from 8 to 15 years old and focused on some tennis basics, while the third court included high school and older players who played competitive games and activities to improve their overall tennis game. There were prizes during the event, and promotional items for all participants after the event.

"It was nice to see the crowd we had here today with about 40 to 50 participants from the ages of 4 and 5 years old up to some seniors that were here for part of the day," HTA president John Knutson said. "The USTA has been extremely helpful in their assistance with programming and planning to help us expand the sport of tennis for people of all ages."

Knutson said the goal of the HTA is to promote the sport of tennis for players of all ages and abilities. Starting with youth development events such as "Rally the Family," the HTA hopes to expand its programs to offer camps, clinics and leagues to give more people the opportunity to get involved with tennis.

"Personally, as the Hudson High School boys and girls varsity tennis coach, I'd love to see players coming into high school with three or four years of play and even some USTA experience already under their belts," Knutson said. "I don't think it's realistic to expect our high school programs to be a perennial power in the Big Rivers Conference or in the state until we improve our youth development programs. HTA is committed to not only that youth development, but offering opportunities for players of all ages to get involved in the lifelong sport of tennis."

The Hudson Tennis Association meets monthly on the third Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Catalyst Sports Medicine facility at 1830 Hanley Road in Hudson. For more information on the Hudson Tennis Association, or to help promote youth activities and tennis for all ages, John Knutson at 651-210-7858, or email jknutson@catalystsportsmedicine.com.