Nine women participate in shooting clinics

The program introduced women to the sport of shooting and taught the proper safety rules for handling firearms and how to identify, load, unload and shoot handguns, rifles or shotguns. Two women learned the basics of trap and skeet shooting with shotguns, and seven women took part in the handgun and rifle clinic. The club has been hosting this event since May 2004. All necessary equipment is provided by the club including firearms, ammunition, and eye and ear protection.

The next Women on Target clinic is scheduled for spring 2018. Watch for the announcement in the Hudson Star Observer or online under "Training" at www.hudsongunclub.com.