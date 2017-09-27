Hudson's Koehler helps UWRF rout Northland

Koehler assisted on the Falcon's first goal of the game by Kayla Windingstad six minutes into the match before scoring off a pass from Abby Soderholm less than two minutes later.

Soderholm would add a goal and two more assists and Carrie Anderson, Mariah Troje and Camryn Altnau added a goal each as UWRF erupted for a season-high seven goals.

The Falcons started the week with a 1-0 overtime loss to St. Mary's Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Ramer Field.

UWRF, now 3-5 overall, will host the College of St. Scholastica Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 3 p.m. and open up WIAC play Saturday, Sept. 30, at 4 p.m. against UW-Oshkosh.

Farago helps women to third at Griak

The UW-River Falls women's cross country team placed three runners in the top 20 to lead the Falcons to a third place finish in the women's Maroon division at the Roy Griak Invitational hosted by the University of Minnesota at Les Bolstad Golf Course in St. Paul Saturday, Sept. 23.

Senior Abby Fouts finished third out of 168 runners with a time of 23 minutes, 30.4 seconds while junior Linsey Tolkkinen was sixth in 25:51. Junior Nikki Jurik was the third Falcon finisher in 15th place with a time of 24:48.6 and junior Emily Klatt was 24th in 25:24.5 while freshman Emmy Farago of Hudson rounded out the Falcon's top five with a 34th place time of 25:49.7.

UWRF finished with 82 points while Carleton College placed first with 26.

The Falcon men placed seventh in their race with 163 points while UW-Oshkosh took the team title with 35.

Junior Braydon Johnson paced UWRF with a ninth place time of 28:39.3 while freshman Paul Weiler was 34th in 30:39. Freshman Connor Johnson of Hudson finished 37th in 30:51.7 while junior Reid Schwechler of Hudson was 39th in 31:09.8.

Next up for the Falcons is the Lawrence University Invitational in Appleton Saturday, Oct. 7.

Volleyball drops WIAC opener

After falling to UW-Eau Claire in four sets in its WIAC opener Wednesday, Sept. 20, in Eau Claire, the Falcon volleyball team went 2-1 at the Ripon College Red Hawk Invitational Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22-23.

UWRF, now 14-5 overall, will host a pair of WIAC matches this week against UW-La Crosse Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 30 at 2 p.m. against UW-Whitewater.

Last Wednesday the Falcons dropped their WIAC opener to Eau Claire by scores of 15-25, 25-20, 16-25, 21-25.

Sophomore Hannah Striggow led the offense with 12 kills and two service aces while senior Amara Meyer had five kills and five block assists. Sophomore Hannah Robb had a match-high 23 digs while freshman Hailey Huseth dished out 25 assists.

UWRF opened the Ripon Tournament with a 3-0 loss to the host Red Hawks Friday, Sept. 22, before defeating Simpson College, 3-2, and Finlandia University, 3-0, Saturday. Sept. 23.

The Falcons lost to Ripon 18-25, 21-25, 23-35 Friday with Meyer, Striggow and sophomore Dakota Poitra recording seven kills each.

Meyer registered 12 kills in UWRF's five-set win over Simpson Saturday. Robb had a match-high 25 digs as the Falcons won by scores of 25-22, 16-25, 25-22, 22-25, 15-8.

In their second match Saturday, UWRF swept Finlandia, 25-21, 25-17, 25-19. Senior Sam Garvin recorded 12 kills and nine blocks while sophomore Mallory Griffin dished out 20 assists.