Runners ready for BRC meet

Both teams will compete at the Big Rivers Conference Championships on the UW-River Falls intramural fields this Saturday. Oct. 14, and head coach Don Krupa said the Raiders are ready to lay everything on the line.

"I want my runners to always finish strong through the finish line, because one place can, and will make a difference in the outcome of this meet no matter if you are the team's first runner or eighth runner," he said. "The only sure thing is there will be a girls team champion and a boys team champion."

The Raider girls picked up another team championship at the Old Abe Invitational hosted by Eau Claire Memorial last Saturday with four sophomores finishing in the top ten.

Rachel Ball continued her strong season with a first place time of 17 minutes, 53.8 seconds and Ella Young was sixth in 18:58 while Emma Filipiak finished eighth in 19:08 and Anna Czupryna was ninth in 19:08. Freshman Alicia Belany just missed cracking the top ten with an 11th place time of 19:13.8 to give the Raiders a first place team score of 35. Rochester Century was second in the 15-team field with 82.

Sarah Czupryna added a 16th place time of 19:36.2 and Abbi Faust finished 19th in 19:41.9 to round out the Raider girls lineup.

Hudson's top seven boys traveled to Wisconsin Rapids and came home with a second place total of 76 points behind team champion Stevens Point's 54. Twenty-one teams competed at the meet.

George Bond finished second overall with a time of 16:30 and Max Ball was seventh in 16:49 while Cale Wimer finished 17th in 17:14, Keegan Sansone was 20th in 17:16 and Noah Lundeen placed 31st in 17:34.

Seth Miner added a 45th place time of 17:57 while Sam Kiecker was 62nd in 18:17.

The Raiders' second seven boys stayed in Eau Claire and combined for a fifth place score of 171 at the Old Abe Invite, led by freshman Anthony Weeks' 18th place time of 17:19.5. Tyler Auge was 25th in 17:36.5 and Jacob Mathes finished 28th in 17:44.1 while Connor Hess was 44th in 17:55.9 and Tait Saterbak was 56th in 18:14.8.

This Saturday's BRC Championships begin with the varsity girls' race at 10 a.m. followed by the varsity boys at 10:40 a.m. at the UWRF intramural fields.