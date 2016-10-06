Trinity Academy runs to conference titles
The Trinity Academy Warriors cross country team won both the girls’ and boys’ 4-6 grade and the boys’ 7-8 grade conference titles at the Twin Cities Lutheran Athletic Conference (TCLAC) meet Monday, Oct. 3, in Corcoran, Minn.
Trinity runners swept the top four spots in the 3,000 meter 7-8 grade boys' race with Ethan Vargas winning with a time of 10 minutes, 59, seconds, Steven Asmus second in 11:44, Braden Meyer third in 11:59, and Micah Larsen fourth in 12:21. Peter Verdoorn also finished in 14th place. The boys’ scored a perfect score of 10 to win the title.
In the 3,000 meter girls’ 7-8 grade race, Meg Kretschmer finished third with a time of 14:41 and Stella Scharber was seventh in 17:50.
In the boys' 1,5000 meter grade 4-6 race, Charlie Wendell took first with a time of5:55 and Maddox Malchow was second with a time of 6:03, Elliot Vargas finished sixth in 6:33 and Sam Wendell was tenth in 6:45. Other Trinity boy runners were Emmitt Miller, Ben Raymond, Brecken Meyer, and Evan Gibson.
In the girls’ 4-6 grade race, Lauren McLean was fourth with a time of 6:55, Johanna Schulte was sixth in 7:06, and Julianne Kurth finished ninth in 7:12. Ayla Larsen also finished in 20th place.
The Warriors will next compete at the state meet in Mayer, Minn. on Saturday, Oct. 8.