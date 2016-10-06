Trinity Academy runs to conference titles

Members of the Trinity Academy boys' and girls' cross country teams include, front row from left, Johann Schulte, Ayla Larsen, Julianne Kurth, Emmitt Miller, Sam Wendell, Brecken Meyer, Meg Kretschmer, Lauren McLean and Stella Scharber. Back row, coach Curt Weese, Ben Raymond, Peter Verdoorn, Braden Meyer, Charlie Wendell, Ethan Vargas, Steven Asmus, Maddox Malchow, Micah Larsen, Eliana Vargas, Elliot Vargas, and coach Darcy Vargas. Not pictured are Ben Land and Evan Gibson. (Submitted photo)

The Trinity Academy Warriors cross country team won both the girls’ and boys’ 4-6 grade and the boys’ 7-8 grade conference titles at the Twin Cities Lutheran Athletic Conference (TCLAC) meet Monday, Oct. 3, in Corcoran, Minn.

Trinity runners swept the top four spots in the 3,000 meter 7-8 grade boys' race with Ethan Vargas winning with a time of 10 minutes, 59, seconds, Steven Asmus second in 11:44, Braden Meyer third in 11:59, and Micah Larsen fourth in 12:21. Peter Verdoorn also finished in 14th place. The boys’ scored a perfect score of 10 to win the title.

In the 3,000 meter girls’ 7-8 grade race, Meg Kretschmer finished third with a time of 14:41 and Stella Scharber was seventh in 17:50.

In the boys' 1,5000 meter grade 4-6 race, Charlie Wendell took first with a time of5:55 and Maddox Malchow was second with a time of 6:03, Elliot Vargas finished sixth in 6:33 and Sam Wendell was tenth in 6:45. Other Trinity boy runners were Emmitt Miller, Ben Raymond, Brecken Meyer, and Evan Gibson.

In the girls’ 4-6 grade race, Lauren McLean was fourth with a time of 6:55, Johanna Schulte was sixth in 7:06, and Julianne Kurth finished ninth in 7:12. Ayla Larsen also finished in 20th place.

The Warriors will next compete at the state meet in Mayer, Minn. on Saturday, Oct. 8.