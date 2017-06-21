Hudson tied for first in SCVBL North

Friday, June 16, at Osceola, Paul Johnson and Brian Sparstad held the Braves scoreless and Brady Gunderson highlighted a three-run sixth inning with an RBI single in a 3-0 River Rats victory.

Sunday, June 18 at Bay City, Sam Glade doubled in the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth inning in an 8-6 come-from-behind victory over the Bombers.

The pair of wins gives Hudson a league record of 3-2 (6-3 overall), tied with the Menomonie Eagles and River Falls Fighting Fish for first place in the SCVBL North Division.

Prescott has a two-and-a-half game lead over Plum City in the South Division and is the overall league leader with a record of 6-1. The Pirates scored twice in the seventh inning against Hudson June 10 to take a one-run lead and tacked on four more runs in the eighth to defeat the River Rats, 8-3, in Prescott.

Hudson's only other league loss came by a 6-5 score against the Spring Valley Hawks May 24.

With nine of the league's 12 teams currently at .500 or better, River Rats manager Chris LaBreche said he can't remember a year the standings have been this tight.

"The Pirates are a legitimate state title contender this year," he said about Prescott. "Everyone else will be battling for second place, in my opinion. I can't remember a year it's been this close between second place and ninth place."

Hudson's win June 18 at Osceola pushed them one game over .500 and into a three-way tie for first in the North.

After giving up four runs in the first inning, Sparstad and Glade shut down the Bombers the rest of the way and Hudson chipped away before tying the game in the top of the seventh on an RBI single by Alex Barnard to score Mitch Lewis, who had grounded into a fielder's choice and stole second.

Gunderson reached on an error to lead off the eighth and scored on a two-out double by Glade to give the River Rats a 5-4 lead. Jason Hollar's safety squeeze bunt in the ninth allowed Brad Goulet to score an insurance run.

Glade threw three hitless innings in relief of Sparstad to earn the win on the mound.

Two nights earlier at Osceola's Oakey Park, Johnson pitched six scoreless innings and Sparstad preserved the shutout with three innings of relief in a 3-0 Hudson win.

The River Rats scored the only run they would need when Hollar led off the top of the sixth with a single, stole second, moved to third on a sac fly by Lewis and scored on Gunderson's single. Hudson scored two more runs later in the inning when Brent Blegen scored on consecutive errors by the Braves shortstop and catcher.

LaBreche said Hudson has done a nice job of manufacturing runs this season, and said the team's defense has been bolstered by the arrival of Goulet at shortstop.

"I will say that small ball has been working for us thus far, although we've also been facing nearly everyone's ace in all of our games," he noted. "And it's been very nice having Brad Goulet at shortstop this year; he's one of the best defensive shortstops I've seen in the league. Not Marty Herum, but smoother with the glove. Definitely a kid who should be playing D3 ball, not DCTC (Dakota County Technical College)."

The River Rats will look to separate themselves from the pack at the top of the SCVBL North when they visit the New Richmond Millers Saturday, June 24, and host co-leader River Falls Sunday, June 25, at 1 p.m. at Grandview Park.