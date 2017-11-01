Try Hockey For Free Day coming to Gornick Arena Nov. 4

"We look forward to introducing hockey and welcoming families to Gornick Arena to try our great sport of ice hockey," said Mitch Kullman, age representative for Mite 1 and 2. "Our goal is for these families to learn about hockey, ask questions and enjoy watching their kids learn new skills with big smiles on their faces."

USA Hockey's Try Hockey program, with the support of the NHL and member clubs, among others, is designed to provide youth hockey associations with a national platform to introduce new kids to the sport. Total Hockey and Liberty Mutual Insurance are official sponsors of Try Hockey For Free Days. USA Hockey has close to 300 locations offering this unique opportunity to kids nationwide.

To register for this Try Hockey For Free event, please visit www.TryHockeyForFree.com.