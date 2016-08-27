Raiders rally to top Arrowhead

After jumping out to a 17-0 first quarter lead, the Raider football team had to come from behind twice to defeat defending state runner-up Arrowhead, 33-30, on the Warhawks' home turf Friday night, Aug. 26, in Hartland.

Trailing 30-26 with 11:05 to go in the game, quarterback Max Stubbendick ran down a high snap over his head on 3rd and 14 from his own 30-yard line and eluded a wave of Arrowhead defenders before finding Aaron Squires on the left sideline for a 29-yard pass completion. Eight plays later Squires scored on a 1-yard touchdown run, his third touchdown of the game, to give Hudson a 33-30 lead with 7:51 remaining.

Hudson's defense held Arrowhead to two first downs on its next two possessions to give the Raiders the win.

Squires scored on a 12-yard run, Jagger Marvin scored from 19 yards out and Keyser Helterbrand kicked a 35-yard field goal to give Hudson a 17-0 first quarter lead.

Arrowhead scored a pair of touchdowns to make it a 17-13 game before the Raiders took a 19-13 halftime lead thanks to a second quarter safety.

The Warhawks scored the first ten points of the third quarter to take their first lead of the game, 23-19 before Squires' second touchdown run of the game, a 1-yard plunge with 40 seconds remaining in the quarter, put Hudson back on top, 26-23.

Arrowhead answered with a 62-yard pitch-and-catch touchdown in the first minute of the fourth quarter to regain a 30-26 advantage but the Raiders converted that big 3rd-and-14 play on their ensuing possession to set up Squires' game-winning score.

See the Sept. 1 print edition of the Hudson Star-Observer for more.