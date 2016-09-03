Raider football rolls in BRC opener

Max Stubbendick ran for two touchdowns, Keyser Helterbrand ran for one score, threw for another and kicked a field goal and four extra points, and Jagger Marvin and Alex Kela scored one touchdown each as the Raider football team scored on five straight first half possessions and never looked back in a 45-0 victory over Eau Claire North in the Big Rivers Conference opener for both teams Friday night, Sept. 2, at Carson Park in Eau Claire.

Hudson's defense recorded three sacks and two interceptions while holding the Huskies to just 87 yards of total offense.

After punting on their opening possession of the game, the Raiders found the end zone the next five times they touched the ball to open up a 35-0 halftime lead.

Stubbendick ran 40 yards for the first Hudson touchdown with 6:18 left in the first quarter before Marvin ran over from the 3 and Helterbrand scored from the 9 to give the Raiders a 21-0 first quarter lead.

In the second period, Stubbendick ran 30 yards for a touchdown and Helterbrand passed 16 yards to Kela in the end zone to make it 35-0.

Helterbrand kicked a 43-yard field goal in the third quarter before the Raiders fell on a fumble in the end zone in the fourth to make the final 45-0.

The Raiders improved to 3-0 overall and will play their fourth straight road game to open the season Friday, Sept. 9, at Superior. The Spartans (3-0) are coming off a 22-21, last-second win over Eau Claire Memorial (2-1, 0-1) in their BRC opener Friday.

