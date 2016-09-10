Raiders top Spartans in battle of unbeatens

Hudson’s Devon Daulton (9) and Parker Poling (46) tackle Superior’s Sam Kline in the third quarter of the Raiders win in Superior on Friday. (Jed Carlson/Superior Telegram photo)

Jagger Marvin scored Hudson's first touchdown on a 98-yard kickoff return and Aaron Squires scored on four short touchdown runs in the second half to lead the Raider football team to a 35-14 victory over Superior in a battle of unbeaten teams at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex in Superior Friday night, Sept. 11.

Superior struck first with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Gunner Johnson to Corey Sanders before Marvin returned the ensuing kickoff 98-yards to tie the score.

Squires scored on runs of 5 and 1 yard to help the Raiders build a 21-14 third quarter lead and added touchdown runs of 3 and 2 yards in the fourth to make the final 35-14.

Squires carried the ball 18 times for 91 yards as the Raiders rushed for 281 yards in the game.

After playing their first four games on the road and logging a total of 1,520 travel miles Hudson, now 4-0 overall, 2-0 in the Big Rivers Conference, will play their first home game of the season Friday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m. against Menomonie. The Mustangs (3-1, 2-0) are coming off a 49-6 victory over winless Eau Claire North this week.

