Mustangs hand Raiders first loss

Hudson quarterback Keyser Helterbrand (18) looks for room to run as the rain starts falling in the third quarter of the Raiders' 34-14 loss to Menomonie Friday night, Sept. 16, at Newton Field. (Hudson Star-Observer photo by Bob Burrows)

Menomonie scored on its first four possessions of the game and held Hudson to a season-low 126 total yards of offense to hand the Raiders their first loss of the season, 34-14, Friday night, Sept. 16, at Newton Field.

The Mustangs racked up 338 yards on the ground and ran 76 offensive plays compared to Hudson's 41.

Menomonie led 14-0 late in the first quarter before Max Stubbendick hit Thomas Newell for a 31-yard touchdown. But the Mustangs answered with an 82-yard scoring drive and added another score just before halftime to make it a 28-7 game.

The Raiders trimmed the lead to 28-14 on a 7-yard touchdown run by Cole Danielson but neither team could muster much offense in a heavy rain after halftime until the Mustangs tacked on a touchdown in the closing minutes to make the final 34-14.

Menomonie moved into sole possession of first place in the Big Rivers Conference with a record of 3-0 (4-1 overall). Hudson, now 2-1 in BRC play, 4-1 overall, will visit Rice Lake (2-1, 4-1) Friday, Sept. 23. The Warriors are coming off a 41-0 victory over Eau Claire North.

See the Sept. 22 print edition of the Hudson Star-Observer for more.