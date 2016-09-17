Search
    Mustangs hand Raiders first loss

    By Bob Burrows Today at 10:04 a.m.
    Hudson quarterback Keyser Helterbrand (18) looks for room to run as the rain starts falling in the third quarter of the Raiders' 34-14 loss to Menomonie Friday night, Sept. 16, at Newton Field. (Hudson Star-Observer photo by Bob Burrows)

    Menomonie scored on its first four possessions of the game and held Hudson to a season-low 126 total yards of offense to hand the Raiders their first loss of the season, 34-14, Friday night, Sept. 16, at Newton Field.

    The Mustangs racked up 338 yards on the ground and ran 76 offensive plays compared to Hudson's 41.

    Menomonie led 14-0 late in the first quarter before Max Stubbendick hit Thomas Newell for a 31-yard touchdown. But the Mustangs answered with an 82-yard scoring drive and added another score just before halftime to make it a 28-7 game.

    The Raiders trimmed the lead to 28-14 on a 7-yard touchdown run by Cole Danielson but neither team could muster much offense in a heavy rain after halftime until the Mustangs tacked on a touchdown in the closing minutes to make the final 34-14.

    Menomonie moved into sole possession of first place in the Big Rivers Conference with a record of 3-0 (4-1 overall). Hudson, now 2-1 in BRC play, 4-1 overall, will visit Rice Lake (2-1, 4-1) Friday, Sept. 23. The Warriors are coming off a 41-0 victory over Eau Claire North.

    See the Sept. 22 print edition of the Hudson Star-Observer for more.

    Bob Burrows
    Bob Burrows has been sports editor at the River Falls Journal since 1996 and at the Hudson Star-Observer since 2009. Prior to joining the Journal, Burrows served as sports editor with Ledger Publications in Balsam Lake, Wis. A native of Bayonne, N.J. and a U.S. Navy veteran, Burrows attended Marquette University before completing his studies at UW-River Falls in 1992.
    BBurrows@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1047
