Raider soccer still perfect in BRC

Hudson junior midfielder Drew Osterhues (24) plays the ball in front of an Eau Claire North defender in the first half of the Raiders' 5-0 victory over the Huskies at the middle school field. (Hudson Star-Observer photos by Bob Burrows)

Hudson's boys soccer team made quick and easy work of Menomonie with a 10-0 win Tuesday night, Sept. 27, to improve to 7-0-0 in Big Rivers Conference play, 9-4-0 overall.

The Raiders wrapped up the first half of their BRC schedule with a 5-0 victory over Eau Claire North a week earlier before dropping a 3-1 nonconference decision to second-ranked Middleton Friday, Sept. 23, at home.

Hudson will visit Rice Lake (5-2-1, 11-4-2) Thursday, Sept. 29, before hosting North St. Paul in a nonconference game Saturday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m. at the middle school.

Head coach Steve Sollom said the Raiders played a pretty good match against the second-ranked team in the state, Middleton, last Friday.

“The difference being when you make a mistake against them they usually capitalize on it,” he noted. “We made a couple basic mistakes giving up corner kicks instead of throw ins. And they scored on a corner midway through the first half to make it 1-0 at half.”

Hudson's best opportunity in the first half came when Santi Vergara had his point blank shot from in front stopped by the Middleton goalkeeper. The Raiders looked for more scoring opportunities in the second half and Middleton made them pay with a counterattack down the right side and all of a sudden it was a 2-0 game.

“We got too focused on scoring and didn't get back, and a good team will take advantage and they did,” Sollom said.

Willie Douglas got Hudson back in the game with a rifle into the upper corner off a free kick fro 20 yards out with about 15 minutes left. Hudson pressed for the tying goal in the closing minutes and Middleton scored with ten seconds remaining to make the final 3-1.

“All in all, I thought we figured a few things out the second half and more than held our own,” Sollom said.

Three nights earlier against Eau Claire North the Huskies held the Raiders scoreless for 35 minutes before Vergara scored of an assist from Kolton Prater. Hudson added four more goals in the second half to post a 5-0 win.

“We didn't come ready to play against Eau Claire North,” Sollom said. “The first half might have been our worst half of soccer all season. We were getting chances, but they were all individual. A lot of selfish soccer. at halftime we had a chance to refocus everyone and we moved the ball more, and that resulted in better chances.”

Griff Zacharias scored off an assist from Chase Blackmun in the 55th minute before Blackmun scored with Dylan Ferreira assisting at the 69 minute mark. Blackmun picked up his second assist on a goal by Douglas a few minutes later and got his third assist of the half on Nemi Spasic's closing goal with two minutes left. Jack Gallagher recorded three saves to earn the shut out.