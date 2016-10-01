Raider football earns homecoming win

Hudson's students and players celebrate after the Raider football team defeated Eau Claire Memorial, 21-18, in the annual homecoming game Friday night, Sept. 30, at Newton Field. (Hudson Star-Observer photo by Bob Burrows)

Max Stubbendick ran for a pair of first quarter touchdowns but the Raiders had to watch a 52-yard field goal attempt by Eau Claire Memorial fall short as time expired to escape with a 21-18 victory over the Old Abes on homecoming Friday, Sept. 30, in Hudson.

Stubbendick capped Hudson's first two possessions of the game with runs of 6 and 1 yard and Keyser Helterbrand kicked both extra points to give the Raiders a quick 14-0 lead to the delight of their packed student section at Newton Field.

The Old Abes cut it to 14-7 at halftime and kicked a 41-yard field goal on their first drive of the second half to make it 14-10. Cole Danielson made it a two-score game again with an 11-yard touchdown run to give Hudson a 21-10 lead with one quarter remaining.

Eau Claire Memorial got an 8-yard touchdown pass and a two-point conversion with 2:55 left to pull to within three, 21-18.

Hudson's Alec Kolander grabbed a high, bouncing onside kick attempt by the Old Abes to give the Raiders the ball at their own 40 and the Raiders gained one first down before punting the ball away. Eau Claire Memorial took over with no time outs at its own 18-yard line with 37.5 seconds left and was able to reach the Raider 35 before it's game-tying field goal attempt on the last play of the game fell short.

The win kept Hudson's playoff hopes alive with a record of 3-2 in the Big Rivers Conference, (5-2 overall), while Eau Claire Memorial slipped to 2-3 in conference play, 4-3 overall. Hudson will travel to Chippewa Falls (4-1, 5-2) next Friday, Oct. 7 before wrapping up the regular season home against River Falls (0-5, 1-6) Friday, Oct. 14.

See the Oct. 6 print edition of the Hudson Star-Observer for more.