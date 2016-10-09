Raider football wraps up playoff spot

Hudson scored 23 unanswered points after Chippewa Falls had jumped out to a quick 15-0 lead, and the Raider defense came up with a big goal-line stand in the final minute to post a 23-15 victory over the Cardinals in a Big Rivers Conference football game Friday night, Oct. 7, at Dorais Field in Chippewa Falls.

The victory clinched a playoff berth for the Raiders while spoiling the Cardinals BRC title hopes.

Chippewa Falls went 130 yards on its first 11 plays, scored twice, converted a two-point conversion and was leading 15-0 less than six minutes in. Hudson's defense held the Cardinals to 109 yards in the final three-and-a-half quarters while Keyser Helterbrand tossed two touchdown passes, kicked two field goals and booted two extra points to account for all the Raider scoring.

The Cardinals took a 7-0 lead on their first play from scrimmage on a 60-yard touchdown run by Codie Meinen, and after forcing a quick three-and-out by the Raiders, marched 70-yards in 10 plays ending with Matt Pomietlo scoring from 9 yards out. A two-point conversion gave Chippewa Falls a 15-0 lead 5 minutes, 34 seconds into the game.

The Raiders were backed up at their own 7-yard line on their ensuing possession when a bad snap sailed over Helterbrand's head and into the end zone. Helterbrand managed to scoop the ball up, tip-toe along the end line and hit a wide open Thomas Berg, who raced 93-yards for a touchdown. Helterbrand's extra point made it a 15-7 game.

Helterbrand kicked field goals of 27 and 30 yards in the second quarter to cut the Cardinal lead to 15-13, then found Berg for a 38-yard touchdown just before halftime to give Hudson a 20-15 lead.

Defense took over in the second half with the two teams combining for just 95 yards of total offense. Helterbrand's third field goal of the game came from 32 yards out and came after a Travis Reiter fumble recovery to extend Hudson's lead to 23-15.

Chippewa Falls took over at its own 36 and had a 1st-and-goal at the Raider six in the final minute, but Hudson's defense held the Cardinals to four yards on three plays, then forced a fumble on 4th-and-goal at the two to seal the victory.

The win moved the Raiders to 4-3 in BRC play, 5-3 overall, while Chippewa Falls (4-2, 5-3) saw its chance to play for a share of the conference title next week at Menomonie disapear. The Mustangs (6-0, 7-1) clinched the BRC title outright with a 28-17 victory over Eau Claire Memorial Friday.

Next up for the Raiders is the battle for the Little Brown Jug against River Falls in the regular season finale Friday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m. at Newton Field. The Wildcats (1-5, 2-6) are coming off a 35-28 victory over Eau Claire North last Friday.

Hudson defeated River Falls, 41-19, last year for its seventh straight victory in the series.

See the Oct. 13 print edition of the Hudson Star-Observer for more.