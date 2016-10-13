Hudson soccer sews up 2nd straight BRC title

The Raiders went on to shut out River Falls, 8-0, Tuesday, night. Oct. 11. Their BRC finale scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 13, has been canceled, assuring the Raiders og a perfect 11-0-0 conference record this season.

Hudson will visit Wausau West for the final game of the regular season Saturday, Oct. 15, before staring WIAA regional play Thursday, Oct. 20.

The Raiders and Old Abes were scoreless through 75 minutes in Hudson before Willie Douglas redirected a Kolton Prater cross with his head to give the Raiders a 1-0 lead. Dylan Ferreira converted a penalty kick five minutes later after a handball in the box to make it a 2-0 game.

Eau Claire Memorial scored off a corner kick in the final minute but the Raiders were able to hold on for the win.

“It was a very even and intense match,” Raider coach Steve Sollom said.

Jack Gallagher finished with a pair of saves as the Raiders outshot the Old Abes, 7-3.

Thursday night Hudson traveled to Dorais Field in Chippewa Falls and led 2-0 at halftime.

“For some reason we struggle on their turf there, and this was no exception,” Sollom said. “We got off to a 2-0 lead early, but failed to capitalize on several good chances.”

Santi Vergara started the scoring and Grif Zacharias got the second goal on a header.

Sollom described the second half as “topsy-turvy.” The Cardinals made it a 2-1 game on a penalty kick after a collision between Gallagher and a Chippewa forward, but the Raiders made it a two-goal game again on a strike by Sam Schulz with 10 minutes remaining.

Things got interesting late when Chippewa Falls scored off a rebound off the crossbar.

“Unfortunately it was the football crossbar, two feet above the soccer crossbar,” Sollom noted. “For whatever reason the goal was allowed to stand, and we had to sweat out the last five minutes of the match.”