Update: Raiders keep Jug, earn home playoff game

Hudson dominated the ground game, racking up a total of 472 rushing yards, including 109 by Burgess and 80 by quarterback Max Stubbendick.

Burgess ran up the middle for 27 yards for the only touchdown of the first quarter before the Raiders broke the game open with three more touchdowns before halftime, beginning with 13-yard run by Stubbendick.

Jake Miller cut the Raider lead in half with a five-yard TD run for River Falls, but Burgess returned the ensuing kick 90-yards for a score and Squires rumbled over from 13-yards out to put Hudson up 28-7 at the break.

Keyser Helterbrand kicked a 27-yard field goal early in the third quarter and Wildcat quarterback Logan Graetz scored on an eight-yard run to make it a 31-14 game with one quarter remaining.

Squires scored his second touchdown of the game, from three-yards out, and Daniel Olson added a two-yard touchdown run to extend Hudson's lead to 45-14. River Falls' Clayton Rasmussen took a short pass and went 56-yards down the sideline with just over two minutes remaining to make the final 45-21.

Hudson finished the regular season 7-2 overall, 5-2 in the Big Rivers Conference, tied for second place with Rice Lake.

The Raiders earned the No. 3 seed in Group A for the upcoming Division 1 playoffs and will host No. 6 Chippewa Falls (5-4) in a WIAA Level 1 game Friday night, Oct. 21, at Newton Field. The Raiders defeated the Cardinals, 23-15, Oct. 7 in Chippewa Falls.

Other Group A pairings include No. 2 Stevens Point against No. 7 Green Bay Preble, top-seeded Bay Port against No. 8 Appleton North, and No. 4 Wisconsin Rapids against No. 5 D.C. Everest.

See the Oct. 20 print edition of the Hudson Star-Observer for more.