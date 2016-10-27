Raider football moves on in playoffs

Kowles' team was up to the challenge, scoring a late touchdown to take a 19-14 lead, then holding off a late Cardinal charge to advance to a second round playoff game this Friday, Oct. 28, in Stevens Point.

Keyser Helterbrand's second touchdown pass of the game, a 19-yard strike to Andre Burgess with 4:13 remaining, provided the only scoring of the second half and gave the Raiders a five-point lead.

Chippewa Falls converted a fourth down pass for a 35-yard gain to move into Raider territory with just under two minutes remaining, but the Raider defense stiffened and forced the Cardinals to turn the ball over on downs with 57 seconds left to seal the victory.

Helterbrand had a hand in all three Hudson touchdowns, starting with a 34-yard scoring pass to Ben Karls after avoiding a sack on the opening possession of the game. He added the extra point and Hudson had a 7-0 lead,

After forcing a Cardinal punt, the Raiders fumbled the ball right back to Chippewa Falls and the Cardinals took advantage of a short field when Matt Pomietlo scored from one-yard out to tie the score.

Helterbrand went up the middle for a 10-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter but a bad snap on the extra point attempt kept Hudson's lead at six, 13-7.

Chippewa Falls answered with its best drive of the night, marching 71 yards while eating up nearly six minutes to take a 14-13 lead into the locker room after a one-yard touchdown run by Codie Meinen and Nate Custer's extra point. But those were the last points the Hudson defense would allow.

Midway through the fourth quarter the teams traded fumbles on the same play, resulting in a new set of downs for the Raiders, and they capitalized with Helterbrand's 19-yard scoring strike to Burgess to take a 19-14 lead.

Helterbrand, who completed his first nine pass attempts of the game, finished 13-of-18 for 203 yards and two touchdowns while running for 53 yards and a score. Karls caught four passes for 68 yards and a touchdown while Alex Kela caught four balls for 54 yards.