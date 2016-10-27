Raider boys run to sectional title

The entire boys team will be joined by freshman Rachel Ball, who qualified as an individual in the girls' race with a second place sectional finish.

The WIAA State Cross Country Championships will be held this Saturday, Oct. 29, at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. The Hudson boys will run in the Division 1 race at 1:10 p.m. with Ball competing in the Division 1 girls race at 3:05 p.m.

Last Saturday in Chippewa Falls, all seven Raiders finished in the top 20 in the 84-runner boys' field to help Hudson run away with the team title with a score of 36. La Crosse Logan was a distant second with 83 to also earn a berth at state. The top two teams and top five individuals who were not members of the top two teams advanced.

Junior Max Ball finished third overall with a time of 16 minutes, 21.7 seconds, and senior George Halunen was fifth in 16:34.1, while sophomore George Bond placed sixth in 16:34.6 and junior Keegan Sansone finished ninth in 16:46.5. Freshman Cale Wimer posted a 13th place time of 16:56.2 to round out the Raider scoring while sophomore Tyler Auge was right behind in 14th place in 17:00.7 and freshman Noah Lundeen was 18th in 17:06.8.

Senior Sam Pinkowski of La Crosse Central won the individual sectional title with a time of 15:50.0.

In the girls' race, senior Hannah Roeske of Eau Claire Memorial was the individual champion with a time of 18:45.5 while Rachel Ball finished second in 18:47.7.

The Old Abes took the sectional team title with a score of 62, while Menomonie was a close second with 64. La Crosse Central was third with 95 and Hudson placed fourth with 107.

Se the Oct. 27 print edition of the Hudson Star-Observer for the complete story.